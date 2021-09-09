On what would have been Arnie’s 92nd birthday, his legacy lives on through the Arnold Palmer Learning Center

There is only one Arnold Palmer Learning Center (APLC) in all of America and it is located in southwestern Pennsylvania, where it is home to the participants of First Tee – Pittsburgh. Participants like First Tee – Pittsburgh alum, Eddie Zhang.

Eddie and his parents immigrated to the United States from China in 2001 when Eddie was only four years old. His parents desired for their son to become active, so they encouraged him to begin playing sports.

“I was super, super young and my parents wanted me to get out of the house and find something to do.”

Eddie started playing baseball and hockey but did not find his passion until he was introduced to the game of golf through First Tee – Pittsburgh at the age of eight.

First Tee – Pittsburgh introduced Eddie to much more than learning how to play golf. “First Tee not only improved my golf skills, but it helped to build my confidence, resilience and develop myself as a leader.”

Eddie worked his way to Ace level, the highest designation in the First Tee program and graduated from First Tee – Pittsburgh. His desire to remain a game changer led him to stay involved and volunteer on the Junior Advisory Board and the Leadership Team for First Tee – Pittsburgh.

Taking the numerous lessons obtained through First Tee, he went on to attend the United States Naval Academy from 2015-2019. Currently, he is attending the Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center (NDSTC), located at Naval Support Activity in Panama City, FL. Upon graduation, Eddie will be fully qualified as a Navy Diving Officer, where he will use the leadership skills he has gained through his time at First Tee to be responsible for a specialized team of Navy underwater technicians.