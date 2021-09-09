-
IMPACT
On what would have been Arnie’s 92nd birthday, his legacy lives on through the Arnold Palmer Learning Center
September 09, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The new Arnold Palmer Learning Center celebrates its grand opening on September 10th, 2021. (Courtesy)
There is only one Arnold Palmer Learning Center (APLC) in all of America and it is located in southwestern Pennsylvania, where it is home to the participants of First Tee – Pittsburgh. Participants like First Tee – Pittsburgh alum, Eddie Zhang.
Eddie and his parents immigrated to the United States from China in 2001 when Eddie was only four years old. His parents desired for their son to become active, so they encouraged him to begin playing sports.
“I was super, super young and my parents wanted me to get out of the house and find something to do.”
Eddie started playing baseball and hockey but did not find his passion until he was introduced to the game of golf through First Tee – Pittsburgh at the age of eight.
First Tee – Pittsburgh introduced Eddie to much more than learning how to play golf. “First Tee not only improved my golf skills, but it helped to build my confidence, resilience and develop myself as a leader.”
Eddie worked his way to Ace level, the highest designation in the First Tee program and graduated from First Tee – Pittsburgh. His desire to remain a game changer led him to stay involved and volunteer on the Junior Advisory Board and the Leadership Team for First Tee – Pittsburgh.
Taking the numerous lessons obtained through First Tee, he went on to attend the United States Naval Academy from 2015-2019. Currently, he is attending the Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center (NDSTC), located at Naval Support Activity in Panama City, FL. Upon graduation, Eddie will be fully qualified as a Navy Diving Officer, where he will use the leadership skills he has gained through his time at First Tee to be responsible for a specialized team of Navy underwater technicians.Eddie Zhang (right) with former President George W. Bush (left). (Courtesy)
Eddie recently returned home to Pittsburgh to check out the new Arnold Palmer Learning Center, where he was thrilled to see the growth of First Tee – Pittsburgh and pleasantly surprised at the many young Asian kids participating in the programs. Early April 2021, the Learning Center was open to the public for programming in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of First Tee – Pittsburgh. However, they will celebrate the official grand opening of with a full weekend of dedication events, Friday, Sept. 10, on what would have been the 92nd birthday of Arnold Palmer.
This 14,000-sq. ft facility at the Bob O’Connor Golf Course has been made possible by the Arnold and Winnie Palmer Foundation, as well as through corporate, private and civic donors. Stories like that of Eddie’s show exactly how Arnold’s legacy lives on through his foundation, as well as this new Learning Center which will reach thousands of more kids. Arnold’s memory is woven into the fabric of the golf world, but he will be remembered for far more than his impact on the golf course. He embodied numerous values of First Tee on and off the course, from serving as trustee of First Tee, co-chairing the First Tee Legacy Society, and working alongside First Tee – Pittsburgh and First Tee – Central Florida to provide a positive impact on the lives of young people in a meaningful way. This part of his legacy will continue to live on through the Arnold Palmer Learning Facility for First Tee – Pittsburgh.A view of the new Arnold Palmer Learning Center. (Courtesy)
