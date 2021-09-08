-
IMPACT
First Tee hosts annual auction to raise funds for character development programs
The nationwide auction, which runs through September 23, offers incredible golf and lifestyle experiences while providing funding for youth development programming
September 08, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Golf fans can bid on golf packages and experiences like ground passes to the Ryder Cup, while supporting First Tee. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
In a year where golf is booming and the interest in the game is expanding, First Tee chapters are raising funds through a nationwide auction with Charitybuzz to support their character building programs. Through the auction, bidders have a chance to win items that give them access to some of the world’s most prestigious golf courses and other luxury experiences.
With live fundraising events and traditional practices made difficult in the wake of COVID-19, the fifth annual auction is helping our chapters raise funds that will enable them to keep running programs that help kids build that strength of character to take on a lifetime of challenges and personal growth. Experiences and items for auction to benefit First Tee are live at Charitybuzz.com/FirstTee through Sept. 23 and include:
• 2 Weekly Grounds Passes to the Ryder Cup September 21-26, 2021
• Golf foursome at TPC courses including TPC Boston and TPC Sugarloaf
• Notable golf memorabilia including autographed items signed by Phil Mickelson, Arnold Palmer, and Jack Nicklaus
• Golf at Champions & Keene Run, Bourbon Tasting Experience at the Campbell House’s Rackhouse Tavern & Accommodations at Campbell House Hotel in Lexington, KY
• Tickets to the 2022 Barbasol Golf Championship, including inside the ropes access & 1 autographed flag by the 2021 players
• 2 Bronze Level Tickets to the 2021 CMAs in November in Nashville
• Vacation packages including a one-week stay on a private island in the Caribbean and more
“Our partnership with Charitybuzz lifts up our chapters, providing them with meaningful funding to support their efforts of empowering kids with character building programs,” said Guy Garbarino, Chief Advancement Officer & Vice President, First Tee. “Proceeds from this auction will enable them to maintain safe programs and provide quality coaches who mentor and lift up our kids and teens.”
First Tee has partnered with Charitybuzz, an impact-driven marketplace, since 2017 to bring exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences to a community of high-net-worth bidders. Collectively, First Tee chapters from across the network have raised more than $2.2 million to-date through Charitybuzz.
First Tee is a youth development organization that enables kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges. By seamlessly integrating the game of golf with a life skills curriculum, First Tee creates active learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence and resilience that kids can carry to everything they do. These character education programs are offered at golf courses, schools and youth centers in all 50 states and at six international locations.
To learn more about First Tee and view all the auction lots for this campaign, visit Charitybuzz.com/FirstTee now through September 23.
