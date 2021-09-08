  • IMPACT

    First Tee hosts annual auction to raise funds for character development programs

    The nationwide auction, which runs through September 23, offers incredible golf and lifestyle experiences while providing funding for youth development programming

  • Golf fans can bid on golf packages and experiences like ground passes to the Ryder Cup, while supporting First Tee. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)Golf fans can bid on golf packages and experiences like ground passes to the Ryder Cup, while supporting First Tee. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)