Albertsons Boise Open Presented by Chevron sets Tour charity record

The 32nd annual Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron concluded on Sunday, Aug. 22, wrapping up a record-breaking week at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise, Idaho. The event not only announced a Korn Ferry Tour record charity donation from the event’s net proceeds of $2.9 million, but also hosted six nights of concerts and sold out of tickets for three of the four tournament days.

After the First Round of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron on Thursday night, reigning CMA and ACM “Group of the Year,” Old Dominion performed for the crowd that filled the 18th fairway at Hillcrest Country Club. Filling in for REO Speedwagon on Friday night, Sammy Hagar and his Supergroup The Circle performed with a special guest appearance from 80s power pop star Rick Springfield. On Saturday, Sammy Hagar and The Circle took the stage again, performing their career-spanning hits from Montrose, Van Halen, Sammy Hagar and The Waboritas and Led Zeppelin.

Admission for the public concerts was included with the purchase of $25 daily tickets and 100% of all ticket sales support local Boise charities.

The “Golf by Day, Music by Night” one ticket model was wildly successful as tickets for Thursday, Friday and Saturday were sold out for the first time in 32 years.

“Thanks to the amazing support of Albertsons, Chevron, all of our supporting sponsors, the great fans of Boise and our 800 hard-working volunteers, we are thrilled to announce this record contribution to deserving charities,” said Jeff Sanders, CEO of Jeff Sanders Entertainment, the event’s management company. “The fans and sponsors loved our ‘Golf by Day, Music by Night’ entertainment golf festival model and the ticket sales and charity results were the big winners.”

In addition to the golf and concerts, all tickets included admission to two on-course hospitality venues - the Albertsons Fan Pavilion on the 16th green featuring Michelob Ultra Beers for Birdies and Albertsons Signature Café and the Coors Light Fan Deck behind the 18th green.

Sunday’s Final Round also featured Junior Day sponsored by Pacific Office Automation for only $10. All kids in attendance on Sunday received a free hat, lunch, golf lessons from a PGA professional and could play golf games set up by The First Tee.

Including the $2.9 million raised in 2021, the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron has now raised almost $30 million over the last 32 years.

The tournament was conducted within local health guidelines and PGA TOUR COVID-19 testing policies and wearing a mask is encouraged.