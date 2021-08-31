-
World Wide Technology announced as title sponsor of APGA Tour’s player development program
August 31, 2021
ATLANTA – Officials from the Advocates Profession Golf Associate (APGA Tour) today announced a five-year agreement naming World Wide Technology (WWT) as the Tour’s Official Player Development Sponsor. The APGA Tour was established in 2010 with the mission to bring greater diversity to the game of golf and the World Wide Technology APGA Tour Player Development Program is designed to give select members from the APGA Tour with the tools, resources and opportunities needed as they transition through their professional careers.
Additionally, as part of the partnership with the APGA Tour, WWT will invite and fund several APGA Tour players to participate in the Monday Qualifier for the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, played November 1-7, 2021. APGA Tour players will also join additional networking events throughout the week.
“Our player development program is vital in providing resources that our players wouldn’t otherwise have access to whether its equipment, coaching, golf memberships, technology, travel or other tools they need to continue chase their ambitions in the game,” said APGA Tour CEO Ken Bentley. “Having World Wide Technology give their commitment to this program is a massive boost for the APGA Tour and our players and will have immediate impact moving forward.”
“One of the critical ingredients in choosing to partner with the PGA TOUR on our long-term commitment to the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba was our common interests in the development of; underserved communities, diversity, equity and inclusion and charitable interests globally,” said Matt Horner, executive vice president, WWT. “We are excited to take a leadership role in helping the APGA Tour flourish and provide broader opportunities to these players and the many to follow.”
