Four teens earn selection into the First Tee College Scholarship Program

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. and ATLANTA, Ga. – First Tee participants from Atlanta, Houston, New York and Orange County have each been awarded scholarships and selection in to the First Tee College Scholarship Program. The teens were selected following their participation in the First Tee Leadership Series and Summit in partnership with PGA TOUR Superstore based on their intentional and innovative commitment to personal growth and development as leaders throughout the course of the program.

First Tee and PGA TOUR Superstore congratulate:

• Antonio DelCastillo from First Tee – Orange County: Antonio is a 17-year-old high school senior from San Clemente, Calif. He’s been involved with First Tee for four years. He holds a 5.0 GPA with career aspirations of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.

• Srishti Dhurandhar from First Tee – Metropolitan New York: Srishti is a 17-year-old high school senior from Livingston, NJ. She has been involved with First Tee for 10 years. She holds a 3.77 GPA and aspires to major in computer science and minor in business during college and then secure a job in data analytics at the PGA or LPGA TOUR.

• BJ Little from First Tee — Metro Atlanta: BJ is 16-year-old high school junior. He has been involved with First Tee for more than eight years. He holds a 4.0 GPA and his career aspirations include running for the U.S. Senate and eventually he would like to be President.

• Hannah Newell from First Tee – Greater Houston: Hannah is a 17-year-old high school senior. She has been involved with First Tee for eight years. She holds a 3.95 GPA and has a goal to reach a 1500 on the SATs (she earned a 1420 on her first try) and aspires to play collegiate golf at the Division I level.

As First Tee Scholars, the teens will receive support throughout their post-graduate careers. The need and merit-based program provides scholarships up to $5,000 per year, renewable for up to four years of college admission. In addition, each scholar is paired with a dedicated, trained adult mentor who will help encourage and guide them throughout the college experience, including virtual and in person meetups. The program also provides professional development workshops held in person throughout the year.

“We are very proud of these four deserving teens,” said Greg McLaughlin, First Tee CEO. “It was clear during their time at the Leadership Summit that they are already leaders in their schools, at home and at their First Tee chapters. Through the First Tee College Scholarship Program, we will continue to support them in their personal and professional development and empower them to hone their leadership skills as they pursue their careers. We’re thankful for partners like PGA TOUR Superstore who support these game changing initiatives.”

Selected from the more than 300 participants who attended the inaugural Leadership Series and Summit, the four teens bring the total number of First Tee Scholars to 25. Boasting an average GPA of 4.18 on a 4.0 scale the teens meet the College Scholarship Program eligibility requirements which are based on academic performance, length and involvement in First Tee programs, financial need and commitment to volunteerism.

First Tee College Scholarship Program is made possible by donors and corporate partners who stand behind the program and First Tee’s mission. For more than a decade, PGA TOUR Superstore and PGA TOUR Superstore Chairman Arthur M. Blank have championed First Tee’s mission through charitable and in-kind donations across the country. In September 2020, PGA TOUR Superstore announced a new grant that will help First Tee reach more youth across the U.S. and strengthen its curriculum for teenage participants, including the development of the Leadership Series and Summit.

“We are committed to being a positive influence in our communities and truly believe in the positive impact sports has in developing and supporting youth,” said Dick Sullivan, President & CEO, PGA TOUR Superstore. “We are proud to partner with the First Tee to empower young people with values-based leadership skills that will help them succeed throughout the course of their life. Congratulations Antonio, Hannah, Srishti and BJ.”