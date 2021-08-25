  • IMPACT

    Farmers Insurance announces support for Black College Golf Coaches Association

    Farmers expands its commitment to help grow diversity in the game of golf through new relationship with the BCGCA focused on supporting and developing college and amateur athletes

  • Farmers Insurance will be the presenting sponsor of four BCGCA events occurring in 2021-2022. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)Farmers Insurance will be the presenting sponsor of four BCGCA events occurring in 2021-2022. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)