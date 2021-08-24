-
IMPACT
Fortinet Championship to host Cameron Champ Foundation Pro-Am
Local PGA TOUR Pro Raises Funds in Support of Northern California’s Underserved Children
August 10, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- Cameron Champ won the Fortinet Championship in 2019. (Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
In its first season as title sponsor, Fortinet Championship will partner with a tournament past champion, Sacramento native and PGA TOUR professional, Cameron Champ, in a Pro-Am on Monday, September 13, 2021, at Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course.
The event will raise funds for the Cameron Champ Foundation in support of programs for underserved and underrepresented children in the Bay Area. Teams of four amateurs will play alongside the top professional golfers in the world, testing their skills on the championship course.
“This Pro-Am event highlights an important aspect of Fortinet Championship – support of local non-profit partners – and kicks off another year of charitable giving from the PGA TOUR, said John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet. “We are proud that the tournament is teaming up with Cameron’s foundation and supporting their good work to unlock the potential in underserved and underrepresented children in the Bay Area, preparing them for future success in STEM fields.”
Fortinet Championship, a PGA TOUR golf event, kicks off the 2021-2022 FedEx Cup regular season, Thursday through Sunday, September 16-19. This multi-pronged event will provide fans with an authentic Napa experience, featuring wine country hospitality and cuisine from Chef Thomas Keller, three nights of live music featuring Chase Rice, Bush and Weezer along with 156 of the world’s best golfers competing for a $7 million purse.
“We are thrilled the Fortinet Championship has partnered with the Cameron Champ Foundation to help further the foundation’s mission of supporting children from underserved communities,” said PGA TOUR President and EVP Tyler Dennis. “Cameron has been at the forefront of our diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts from a membership perspective, and we are extremely thankful the Fortinet team has embraced the PGA TOUR’s pledge to support these very important causes in year one. This is a textbook example of how the PGA TOUR, its players and partners can impact our communities 365 days a year.”
Golfers interested in playing in September’s pro-am at Silverado Resort should contact the Cameron Champ Foundation at info@cameronchampfoundation.org. #PapaChamp #WalkWithUs
