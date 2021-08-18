-
IMPACT
Morgan Hoffmann awarded PGA TOUR Courage Award
August 18, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Features
Morgan Hoffmann's approach to healing muscular dystrophy
PGA TOUR member Morgan Hoffmann was awarded the PGA TOUR Courage Award by PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan on Monday, August 16 as part of the Morgan Hoffman Foundation Celebrity Pro-Am event at Arcola Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey. The two-day event hosted PGA TOUR members and celebrities from the world of sports and entertainment to help raise awareness and funds for the Morgan Hoffmann Foundation. PGA TOUR members that took part included Matthew Wolff, Charley Hoffman, Chez Reavie, Daniel Berger, Max Homa, Luke List, Harry Higgs, Cameron Tringale, Adam Hadwin and Sam Ryder.
Hoffmann, after a promising start to his PGA TOUR career, was diagnosed in 2016 at the age of 27 with Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD). Soon after going public with his condition, Hoffmann and his fiancé Chelsea (now wife) launched the Morgan Hoffmann Foundation in 2017. Since then, Hoffmann has made it his goal to find a cure and become a role model for those affected by muscular dystrophy and similar neuromuscular diseases.
The PGA TOUR Courage Award is presented to a player who, through courage and perseverance, has overcome extraordinary adversity, such as personal tragedy or debilitating injury or illness, to make a significant and meaningful contribution to the game of golf. Introduced in 2012, Hoffmann is the fourth recipient of the PGA TOUR Courage Award, joining Erik Compton (2013), Jarrod Lyle (2015) and Gene Sauers (2017).Morgan Hoffman speaks at the Morgan Hoffman Foundation Celebrity Pro-Am event at Arcola Country Club. (Michael Cohen/PGA TOUR)
