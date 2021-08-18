First Tee and Southern Company present ‘Game Changers Pavilion’ at TOUR Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. & ATLANTA, Ga. – First Tee Game Changers Pavilion, an interactive experience inspired by First Tee’s mission to empower young people to become game changers in their communities, will debut at the 2021 TOUR Championship, Sept. 1-5, in Southern Company’s SO COOL Zone.

First Tee Game Changers Pavilion is being made possible by Southern Company, First Tee’s Education Patron, which has helped expand the First Tee School Program to communities across the country since 2012.

The 1,200 square-foot air-conditioned space will bring to life what it means to be a game changer and help connect youth attending the tournament to the excitement and personal impact associated with golf and First Tee programs offered throughout the country.

Highlights of the immersive experience include an “Aim for Greatness” digital video board and “Make an Impact” paint wall that will provide hands-on opportunities to swing a golf club in a setting that empowers kids to embrace challenge and work together to make something beautiful.

Attendees will also be able take a photo in a life-size replica of the First Tee logo. The logo, a metaphor for growth guidance, prompts visitors to think about role models who have played an important part in their growth journey and to tag them in their social media posts. Kids are invited to top their visit off with a SO COOL snow cone. Daily sweepstakes with prizes ranging from golf apparel and junior golf sets from First Tee partners including Adidas Golf, Bridgestone Golf, FootJoy and GolfGen will be given away daily.

“We look forward to welcoming kids and families to the Game Changers Pavilion to experience what it means to be a game changer and how we are empowering youth through golf,” said Greg McLaughlin, First Tee CEO. “Thanks to the support of our long-time partner Southern Company, we are excited to feature the First Tee on a national stage like the TOUR Championship.”

With the tournament welcoming fans back to East Lake Golf Club this year, the TOUR Championship has reinstated its Youth Ticket Program, which allows for two (2) youth ages 15 and under per ticketed adult to be admitted free of charge to watch the PGA TOUR’s best players compete for the FedExCup.

On Thursday morning of the tournament, the HOPE Tee Shot will honor two First Tee — Metro Atlanta participants – Marcus Leonard and Tatum Thompson - in a special ceremony on the first tee just minutes before the first pairing tees off in the TOUR Championship. The tee shot is a symbol and reminder of the hope that continues to build throughout the East Lake community as a result of the East Lake Foundation’s neighborhood revitalization efforts.