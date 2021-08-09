APGA Tour announces partnership with Mastercard as title sponsor of the Mastercard APGA Tour Championship presented by Lexus

Atlanta – APGA Tour officials today announced Mastercard as an Official Partner of the APGA Tour for 2021-2022 and will include title sponsorship of the Mastercard APGA Tour Championship presented by Lexus which tees off Aug. 9-10 at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Georgia.

The Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) was established in 2010 with the mission to bring greater diversity to the game of golf. For the Mastercard APGA Tour Championship, Mastercard’s support of the event will help fund the staging of the event, practice times for participating players, access to training and playing equipment. In addition, a network special focusing on the event, the partnership and stories of perseverance and dedication by a number of the athletes who play regularly on the APGA Tour will air Sunday, Aug.t 29 from 1:30-2:00 p.m. on NBC.

Additionally, Mastercard will provide educational and training tools on the course and training in financial literacy off the course for APGA Tour players through their partnership as part of the APGA Tour Player Development Program.

“Through our In Solidarity initiative, Mastercard made a commitment to help close the racial wealth and opportunity gap around the world. By partnering with the APGA, we continue that work by providing golfers from underrepresented communities with access, training, and educational tools to support their efforts on the Tour and beyond,” said Linda Kirkpatrick, President, North America at Mastercard. “Golf is a passion that Mastercard has long shared with its cardholders. We’re proud to help drive inclusion on and off the course.”

In addition to the Tour Championship, Mastercard will provide opportunities for rising APGA Tour stars. As part of the APGA Collegiate Rankings, five top black college players are given the opportunity to play on the APGA Tour and are entered into Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School. Through Mastercard’s partnership, these five players will be invited to TPC Sawgrass for private practice time with renown golf instructor Todd Anderson, personalized club fitting, rounds at TPC Sawgrass and other collaboration through business and leadership seminars with Mastercard executives.

“The Mastercard Tour Championship presented by Lexus is the culmination of an incredible season on the APGA Tour this year and we are so thankful to have Mastercard’s support to bring the prestige that this tournament requires,” said APGA Tour CEO Ken Bentley. “Our player development program is key to accomplishing or overall mission of creating more diversity in the game. Having Mastercard provide tools to these players as they make the transition from the college to professional ranks is a vital step for players who may not have access to the tools and resources otherwise.”