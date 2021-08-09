  • IMPACT

    APGA Tour announces partnership with Mastercard as title sponsor of the Mastercard APGA Tour Championship presented by Lexus

    Mastercard also joins as Official Partner and will support Player Development Program

  • Willie Mack III at the Huntsville Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)Willie Mack III at the Huntsville Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)