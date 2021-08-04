-
TPC Sugarloaf & the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation ace record-breaking golf benefit for children with brain cancer
August 04, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
TPC Sugarloaf, along with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (PBTF), hosted the sixth annual “Mason’s Twenty-Fore Straight” 24-hour golf marathon this past June, raising an unparalleled $205,000 in 2021, shattering the previous record of $137,000. With nearly $750,000 in total raised since the inaugural event, proceeds benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation and Sydney’s Incredible Defeat of Ewing’s Sarcoma (SIDES), raising awareness and funds in the fight against pediatric cancer.
In honor of Mason Glassgold, who just days before his 11th birthday lost a courageous, three-year fight against a cancerous brain tumor, “Mason’s Twenty-Fore Straight” marathon was created by family friend, TPC Sugarloaf’s General Manager, Mike Maloney, along with Mason’s stepfather Matt Wilson – to honor him and support the many other brave children battling the disease.
“This 24-hour golf marathon has had participants travel from near and far to help us in this fight,” said Maloney. “Obviously, this much golf can be grueling, , but it is the least we can do to honor these little warriors who deal with so much pain and show so much courage each day in their battle against this terrible disease.”
The event aligns deeply with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s robust “care, cure, thrive” commitment, helping families of kids with brain cancer navigate the disease’s challenging course, while funding science to treat pediatric brain tumors. During the marathon, two players on each team must remain on the course for the entire 24-hours – playing through back pain, headaches and tired feet, experiencing just a small amount of pain and exhaustion a child going through treatment for cancer can feel.
“The partnership with TPC Sugarloaf for the Mason’s Twenty-Fore Straight event goes beyond just raising money,” says The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, President and CEO, Courtney Davies. “It encompasses the full mission of the PBTF, as they care for children with brain tumors attending the event and provide unique opportunities for survivors on the golf course. Their passion to make an impact in this disease space is inspiring, and the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is grateful to be a part of this event.”
To learn more about the event, visit Mason’s Twenty-Fore Straight. For more information on TPC Sugarloaf, please visit www.tpc.com/sugarloaf.
