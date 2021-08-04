-
Daniel Berger to feature St. Jude on golf bag for remainder of 2021 PGA TOUR season
Berger will donate $1000 per birdie during the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 04, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Daniel Berger is giving some prime real estate on his bag to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for the remainder of the 2021 PGA TOUR season. A two-time winner of the hospital’s eponymous tournament, Berger will start carrying the bag in Memphis this weekend at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. He has also pledged $1,000 to St. Jude for every birdie he scores this week and will donate his bag for auction at the end of the season at www.birdiesforstjude.com.
Berger’s relationship with St. Jude dates back to his 2016 win at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Over the years, he has made a number of visits to the hospital and gotten to know staff and connect with patients and families. Berger also gifted St. Jude the charitable allotment he earned as a member of the victorious 2017 Presidents Cup team.
