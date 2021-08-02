Forty teens attending inaugural First Tee Leadership Summit in partnership with PGA TOUR Superstore

Emigrant, Montana − First Tee , a youth development organization that teaches life skills and helps kids and teens build their strength of character through golf, is partnering with PGA TOUR Superstore to host a first-of-its-kind, annual Leadership Summit August 2-13 at PGA TOUR Superstore Chairman and PGA TOUR First Tee Foundation Board Member Arthur M. Blank's West Creek Ranch in Montana. Forty teenagers from across the country have been selected for the inaugural Summit which will be split in to two weeks with 20 teens attending each week.

The First Tee Leadership Summit is designed to strengthen the participants’ leadership skills through dynamic outdoor and team-building activities with the intended purpose of personal growth, education and coming together to make a difference. The robust curriculum explores concepts such as relationship building, positive risk taking, and identifying character strengths. Set in the unforgettable backdrop of West Creek Ranch in Montana, the teens will participate in outdoor activities such as fly fishing, yoga, meditation, horseback riding, archery, whitewater rafting and hiking, in which they will be encouraged to apply their learnings.

Former NFL player and motivational speaker Michael Vick and professional golf and recent winner of The John Shippen Invitational Shasta Averyhardt will be featured guest speakers along with leaders from PGA TOUR Superstore’s headquarters, including CEO and President Dick Sullivan. At the conclusion of the Summit, four students will be selected for the First Tee College Scholarship Program and will receive financial support as well as access to mentorship and professional development opportunities throughout their four-year collegiate experience.

To be eligible for the Summit, teens were required to participate in the five-week Leadership Series that was hosted at PGA TOUR Superstores across the country this past spring. Teens also completed applications and were selected based on character-driving criteria.

“This Summit will become a life-changing experience for the students to expand their horizons, meet new people and learn more about themselves,” said Dick Sullivan, President & CEO, PGA TOUR Superstore. “It will be a memorable week for them to learn additional leadership skills and I am looking forward to being a part of this special event.”

“Congratulations to the 40 deserving teens attending this inaugural event,” said Greg McLaughlin, First Tee CEO. “It will be an inspiring week of learning and personal growth. We are grateful to Arthur Blank and PGA TOUR Superstore for supporting our mission as we work to empower the next generation through intentional and innovative opportunities like the First Tee Leadership Summit.”

For more than a decade, PGA TOUR Superstore and Mr. Blank have championed First Tee’s mission through charitable and in-kind donations across the country. In September 2020, PGA TOUR Superstore announced a new grant that will help First Tee reach more youth across the U.S. and strengthen its curriculum for teenage participants, including the development of the Leadership Series and Summit.

The Leadership Summit is one of several national opportunities provided by First Tee Headquarters to inspire and equip teens on a deeper level as they progress through the program and toward higher education opportunities.