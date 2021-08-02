  • IMPACT

    Forty teens attending inaugural First Tee Leadership Summit in partnership with PGA TOUR Superstore

    Hosted at PGA TOUR Superstore Owner and Chairman Arthur M. Blank’s West Creek Ranch in Montana, the teens will enjoy dynamic outdoor activities

  • First Tee participants at one of the five-week Leadership Series hosted at PGA TOUR Superstores across the country. (Courtesy of First Tee)First Tee participants at one of the five-week Leadership Series hosted at PGA TOUR Superstores across the country. (Courtesy of First Tee)