San Francisco pride announces third annual pride golf tournament

The Board of Directors of San Francisco Pride are pleased to announce that registration is now open for the third annual San Francisco Pride Golf Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8-9.

Held at San Francisco’s world-renowned TPC Harding Park — home to the 2020 PGA Championship — this tournament was the first-ever LGBTQ+ sporting event to be endorsed by the PGA. Since its inception in 2019, it has been a potent symbol of increased LGBTQ+ representation in the realm of professional athletics. Breaking barriers in sports has been a point of focus for SF Pride, which also produced “Movie Nights at Oracle Park” (June 11-12, 2021) in collaboration with Giants Enterprises and the long-running LGBTQ+ film festival Frameline.

Last year’s SF Pride Golf Tournament saw 150 players, competing under full COVID restrictions, raise approximately $35,000 for the organization, a globally recognized LGBTQ+ nonprofit that, in a typical year, produces a Parade and Celebration that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors to San Francisco.

For 2021, SF Pride is thrilled to offer an expanded playing field with two teams per hole. In this Pro-Am tournament, each group of golfers is paired with a local golf professional, in a "scramble" format. Once again, the organization has chosen to work with First Tee of San Francisco, a youth development organization broadening and diversifying golf’s reach among younger generations.

New this year is a Pride Golf Award Reception, to be held on Friday, Oct. 8 at Beaux, an LGBTQ+ venue in San Francisco’s Castro District. The organizers will bestow the inaugural SF Pride Leadership in Golf award to a a recipient who has expanded LGBTQ+ inclusion in the golfing world.

“This tournament is a major fundraiser for SF Pride, and previous years have been nothing short of magical,” says Suzanne Ford, Vice President of SF Pride’s Board of Directors and an avid golfer. “So we’d love for the LGBTQ+ community to be there on the course with us once again. No one ever leaves TPC Harding Park without having a wonderful experience.”