First Tee alum makes her mark on Minneapolis, on and off the course

“I love that the First Tee makes golf accessible to all kids in a fun and engaging way,” said Braga. “It teaches kids both a lifelong sport as well as lifelong values.

“And now I love serving as a mentor and role model for younger kids just starting out in the sport.”

Braga went on to anchor the girls’ varsity golf team at Highland Park Senior High, going undefeated in the conference and winning the conference championship, earning a spot on the all-conference team this season – a fitting way to close out her senior year after her junior season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

With plans to attend University of Loyola Chicago in the fall of 2021, Braga is applying what she learned at First Tee to her future career goals to make a positive difference. She will study criminal justice and Chinese with the eventual goal of further improving the criminal justice system at the international level.

“Some of the core values that the First Tee has taught me have influenced my future plans and goals outside of golf,” said Braga. “I have developed strong self-confidence and respect for others, which has made me into a strong individual. Now, I want to take that strength and help build stronger communities.”

But Braga’s heart for positive change doesn’t end there. She knew making real change in her community also meant joining the movement for racial and social justice. Last summer, Braga attended protests following the murder of George Floyd, marching alongside fellow protesters to the capitol building in St. Paul. These peaceful and eye-opening protests included chants and listening to insightful speakers, moving Braga to become even more involved.

She decided to create and sell poster art for activists to hold during these peaceful protests. She then donated the proceeds to a grassroots movement, Reclaim the Block, a group of Minneapolis community members and city council members who commit funds from the police department into other areas of the city’s budget that promote community health and safety.

Fast-forward to today and Braga continues to be a game changer and strengthen her St. Paul community. On Tuesday, July 20, she helped chaperon 50 First Tee – Minnesota participants to the 3M Open, where the kids were treated to a youth golf clinic on the practice range, followed by a luncheon and time to explore the course and watch golf.