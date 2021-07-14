  • BIRDIES FORE LOVE

    PGA TOUR champion Brian Gay donates $50,000 to Diamond Resorts International Foundation to support military families

    The Diamond Resorts International Foundation supports numerous causes, including children’s health, military families & COVID-19 relief

  • Brian Gay’s donation was made as part of the RSM Birdies Fore Love program. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)Brian Gay’s donation was made as part of the RSM Birdies Fore Love program. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)