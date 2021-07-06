Cheyenne Woods positively impacting First Tee through Morgan Stanley’s Tee Talks speaker series

Morgan Stanley recently launched Tee Talks, a new speaker series with Cheyenne Woods.

The initiative focuses on mentorship, diversity & inclusion, giving back and the game of golf with valuable insights from Cheyenne, and hopes to inspire diversity & inclusion in the sport of golf for women and girls.

“We are delighted to partner with Cheyenne on this new Tee Talks series which benefits First Tee girls,” said Valerie Wong Fountain, Morgan Stanley Managing Director and First Tee of Metropolitan New York Executive Committee and Board Member.

“It’s so essential for girls to have a role model like Cheyenne, someone that can inspire them to dream big and to teach them the importance of values like integrity, respect, and perseverance.”

Morgan Stanley collaborated with three First Tee chapters for the inaugural event in March and with two East Coast First Tee chapters for the second event on June 15th. During both sessions, Woods spoke candidly about lessons that she has learned on and off the course before opening it up to Q&A.

“I teamed up with [Morgan Stanley] to launch Tee Talks, a virtual speaker series with students from the First Tee to discuss a range of topics around mentorship, diversity & inclusion and valuable insights that I’ve learned from the game of golf,” said Woods.

Woods has been mentoring girls from the First Tee over the last year, including when she hosted participants at THE PLAYERS in 2020.

“I think that it’s important to embrace women and girls in golf,” Woods said last year.

“It is a very male-dominated sport, and for women to connect through it, we can push and support each other. Being involved with the First Tee growing up helped with my career because I had mentors to look up to and that helped me along the way. Even if you don’t play professionally, there are a lot of characteristics you can take away from the sport.”

The Morgan Stanley Women’s and Girls’ Golf & Fore Mentoring Program founded by Valerie Wong Fountain and Susan Reid, now in its seventh year, provides funding for internship opportunities for female students at the First Tee as well as a unique opportunity for the participants to learn something from each other. The girls participate in interview and resume workshops to help them prepare for professional opportunities, while everyone benefits from a networking experience and a lesson in golfing fundamentals.