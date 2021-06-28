Forty teens selected for inaugural First Tee Leadership Summit in partnership with PGA TOUR Superstore

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. and ATLANTA, Ga. − First Tee , a youth development organization that teaches life skills and helps kids and teens build their strength of character through golf, is partnering with PGA TOUR Superstore to host a first-of-its-kind, annual Leadership Summit August 2-13 at PGA TOUR Superstore Chairman and PGA TOUR First Tee Foundation Board Member Arthur M. Blank's West Creek Ranch in Montana. Forty teenagers from across the country have been selected for the inaugural Summit.

The First Tee Leadership Summit is designed to strengthen the participants’ leadership skills through dynamic outdoor and team-building activities with the intended purpose of personal growth, education and coming together to make a difference. The robust curriculum explores concepts such as relationship building, positive risk taking, and identifying character strengths. Set in the unforgettable backdrop of West Creek Ranch in Montana, the teens will participate in outdoor activities such as fly fishing, yoga, meditation, horseback riding, archery, whitewater rafting and hiking, in which they will be encouraged to apply their learnings.

Former NFL player and motivational speaker Michael Vick will be a featured guest speaker along with leaders from PGA TOUR Superstore’s headquarters, including CEO and President Dick Sullivan. At the conclusion of the Summit, four students will be selected for the First Tee College Scholarship Program and will receive financial support as well as access to mentorship and professional development opportunities throughout their four-year collegiate experience.

To be eligible for the Summit, teens were required to participate in the five-week Leadership Series that was hosted at PGA TOUR Superstores across the country this past spring. Teens also completed applications and were selected based on character-driving criteria.