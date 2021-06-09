  • IMPACT

    Inaugural Billy Horschel APGA Tour Invitational presented by Cisco set to bring 18 top players to TPC Sawgrass

    July 29-31 event will focus on competition, promoting diversity and player development opportunities

  Billy Horschel will host a special APGA Tour event at TPC Sawgrass. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)