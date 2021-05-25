Women’s Golf Day Celebrates With Callaway and Topgolf At The New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell On May 25th

Women’s Golf Day, Callaway Golf Company and Topgolf are proud to announce that they will join together to ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, May 25. The bell ringing at this iconic podium will help celebrate and bring awareness to Women’s Golf Day on June 1.

Founded by Elisa Gaudet in 2016, Women’s Golf Day is a unique, one-day sporting and community celebration that unites women through golf across the globe, transcending race, religion, language, geography or economic status. Held on the first Tuesday in June, this event celebrates girls and women playing golf and learning skills that last a lifetime. The welcoming atmosphere is open to new players who are experiencing golf for the first time, as well as existing female players.

This event is designed to create an environment where women and girls can build a foundation in golf by establishing a network of friends and golf professionals that will ultimately support their continuation in the game. The format offers attendees the choice between two hours of lessons or playing nine holes. In the second two hours, all the participants come together for a social activity. To date more than 900 locations in 68 countries have participated in Women’s Golf Day.

Callaway is an industry leader in women’s golf, and the Company has been an official sponsor of Women’s Golf Day since 2020. As part of this established partnership, Callaway provides officially licensed Women’s Golf Bags as part of their Capsule Collection at PGA Tour Superstore. These organizations share a number of mutual advocates, including Annika Sorenstam’s Annika Foundation.

Topgolf, which officially combined with Callaway in March, has been supporting Women’s Golf Day since 2018, and this year will celebrate at participating venues by offering a complimentary Topgolf Coach Ladies class with group instruction to enjoy the game. Guests who register for a complimentary Topgolf Coach Ladies class will receive 60 minutes of instruction along with a coupon for 50% off their next lesson. These classes will be tailored to all skill levels in a relaxed and social setting.