Raymond Jin, First Tee – Greater Trenton participant, shares his Wells Fargo Succeeding Together winning essay

Editor’s note: Raymond Jin is a First Tee of Greater Trenton participant. He wrote an essay for the Wells Fargo Succeeding Together contest. Raymond found out he was the winner for 2020 from 2019 Wells Fargo Championship winner Max Homa . On Wednesday of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship, Raymond had the opportunity to play in the pro-am with the PGA TOUR player of his choosing, Rory McIlroy.

Question 1: Which of The First Tee Nine Core Values has helped you the most on your personal journey to become a better student, citizen, golfer or better prepared for life?

As a staunch supporter and embodiment of the Nine Core Values, it seems unjust to have to merit one over the rest, as I use all consistently in my personal development. Rarely is a situation ever so cut and dry, black and white.

However, the core value that has helped me most to be better prepared in life is Perseverance. It has ascended me to new heights where talent alone could not. A definitive moment in my life – my mother’s diagnosis of breast cancer five years ago – reshaped my perception and personification of a “man” – a compassionate and selfless individual that is always ready to make indiscriminate sacrifices for the wellbeing of others. Looking up to my father – a man of great humility and unyielding work ethic – for all these years, I realized it was my time to become that man. When my mother’s coworkers, her friends, and eventually she lost hope in her health, I continued to cook, read stories, converse, soothe, and walk with her outside. For me, these weren’t obstacles, but rather enjoyment -- a time for reflection of my own character and life values. Through this struggle of love and hope, I’ve learned that family is everything. Beyond all academics, extracurriculars, and responsibilities, one’s family is one’s true home, because love knows no bounds.

I’ve taken this approach into establishing and caring for my First Tee family. Caring for a diverse group of talented students and mentors has allowed me to excel in and out of school, from being Concertmaster of the Central Jersey High School Region Orchestra, to leading a group of talented youth volunteers in canvassing for local political candidates. However, when I first saw the heart of Trenton, NJ – an entangled mass of broken windows, doors, and dreams – I realized that I needed to escape my comfortable middle-class lifestyle to ensure those children can attain the same quality of education that I’ve been blessed with. No child should have to mature from constant negligence, abuse, and violence. Through golf and the timeless values that it transcends, my students and I have fun and connect. Consequently, I now understand the value of discovering talent in unorthodox places.

Today, my students are my chief source of inspiration and constant, tireless improvement as a student, athlete, artist, musician, leader, mentor, and citizen of the 21st Century. My students’ struggles are my test of strength, and their willingness to learn and ceaseless energy is the only compensation I need for a lifetime of public service.

Question 2: A mantra is a positive word or phrase that is repeated often or that expresses someone’s basic beliefs (Two-Part Question). (i) What phrase or statement do you regularly use that motivates and inspires you to be your best self on and off the golf course? (ii) Who do you admire (living or deceased) who exemplifies that mantra and what would you learn from playing a round of golf with him or her?

(i) “Be uncomfortable” – It might seem contrary and detrimental to force myself into unfamiliar

situations. However, I thrive in the unexpected, the uncharted, the unknown. While others gauge success by their ease and familiarity with a specific task, such as finishing homework and studying for tests, I find satisfaction in consistently going above and beyond expectations: from deriving new theorems in Precalculus Honors, experimenting with different syntactical structures in AP Language & Composition, and exploring the true definition and implications of “whiteness” in today’s diverse racial society through intensive independent research – academics, for me, is not about the grades, but rather the intrinsic value of self and external exploration. By studying other subjects, I am simultaneously examining and evaluating myself as a human being. By strategically placing myself in foreign situations, I push myself to rapidly adapt, excel, and motivate others to overcome their personal obstacles.

The benefits are crystal- clear: when Jalen, a particularly difficult student in one of my First Tee classes, proclaimed “I hate golf!” and resigned himself to the bench, I immediately treated him with respect and courtesy, encouraging him to try to hit the ball “just one more time”. I knew that after hitting one ball, he wouldn’t be able to stop. Sure enough, he was hooked, hitting straight bombs that soared over the range in a sunset-lit sky. Not only had I realized, at that moment, that a leader must consistently be versatile by addressing the unique needs of every student while simultaneously managing the whole group, I also realized that opportunities for personal growth only last a split second -- *Snap!* -- and they’re gone. It’s entirely up to me to capture them before it’s too late, whether that’s being the President and Founder of Young Leaders of America, my own nonprofit educating and inspiring the next generation of student leaders in Trenton, NJ, playing my best golf out on the course, or developing libraries and health centers in third world countries as the Elected President of WeCare, a completely student-run nonprofit. Consequently, I don’t run away from the unconventional – I embrace it.

(ii) Behind the plastered facades of Greek Revival country houses, lies the history of golf before its introduction to the whole of America. Before the middle and working classes found a new home in the heart of a lifelong game of values and exploration, Francis Ouimet became the “father of amateur golf,” noted for his easygoing personality and understanding disposition well beyond his years. Ouimet wasn’t well noted for his conformity to societal norms. In fact, he was famous for breaking them: in a time where amateur golf was for the wealthy, and professional golf provided competition and income for former caddies, Ouimet took up the game at a young age and even refused to listen to his father to do “something useful” with his life. In a social setting with members in leagues far above his own, Ouimet chose to focus instead on playing the game he cherished. Consequently, his love for the spirit of the game of golf united the 10,000 spectators that followed him at the 1913 US Open and captured the hearts of Americans around the nation.

The values that Ouimet fostered and embodied are the modern- day First Tee Nine Core Values. Were he alive, I would have liked to ask him out on the golf course – a natural habitat for both of us -- how he could remain true to his heart, not follow the designated societal path to success of being a banker, doctor, or lawyer, and establish a legacy that exceeds far beyond the socio-economic borders of his sport and lifespan. I would also have liked to ask how he could honor his humble roots from a poor working-class family and embody the resultant lifelong values of grit and American individualism. Throughout my lifelong journey of exploration, I have often found myself at the crossroads between good (and bad) societal intentions, and my gut instinct to pursue my own aspirations. This conflicting paradigm warrants the guidance of a well-traveled, well-informed man, of weighing the risks and taking a chance – even when the deck seems to be all stacked against you.

Question 3: Please watch this TedX Youth Talk on Personal Finance Education by Tanvee Patankar - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m9UPKcrw9BY Provide your thoughts on the idea of high schools teaching Life Management 101. Why would a Life Management course be important to a high school student’s success?

In an American capitalist society plagued by $1.2 trillion in student debt (MarketWatch), it has become paramount for students to understand and apply strategic resource management skills attained from a regimental financial literacy program.

Hence, Life Management 101, or something like it, ought to be mandated in all American high schools. The benefits are crystal clear: high credit scores enable prospective homeowners to take a mortgage, loan, or open a new credit card. Recent graduates are able to pursue their professional and personal aspirations and acquire job security, as they would be free from extenuating financial obligations. Although the standard curricula of mathematics, language, social sciences, and “hard” sciences is paramount to a student’s broad and in-depth understanding of the world and help to peak interest in prospective professions, at the end of the day, if a student is not able to feed him/herself, provide for adequate housing and utilities, and budget accordingly, he/she will not be able to experience the long-term benefits of continued education. They will be stuck in a bottomless pool of debt that might not be repaid even well into their adult years. To avoid this harsh reality and reshape it to be more just, Life Management 101 should not be viewed as another obstacle to graduation, but rather as an asset that can set a student up for lifelong success.

However, LM101 is only a precursor to more advanced courses, such as AP Micro and Macroeconomics, that explore the inherent nature of scarcity, resource allocation, and the human economy itself. Through this academic progression, students might aspire to become CPAs, CFAs, or other financial personnel that can assist existing generations in managing and paying off their debts, and future generations in smartly avoiding debt. Although some might criticize the intrinsic greed of the American capitalist economy in contrast to the goodwill of financial advisors, the latter only ensures that companies and lenders don’t take more than they can chew. Consequently, a social balance can be achieved – all from the humble beginnings of Life Management 101.