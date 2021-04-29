Play Yellow welcomes John Senden as Brand Ambassador

“I am honored to become a National Brand Ambassador for CMN Hospital’s and Play Yellow,” Senden said. “I am so excited to join Jack and Barbara Nicklaus as Play Yellow Ambassadors. The tremendous work that Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals do to help and treat so many children is incredible, including my own son Jacob, who was 13 years of age when diagnosed with a rare malignant Brain Tumor. After spending nine months at Children’s Health in Dallas, we are so grateful and appreciate the work they do that is needed to give a child a chance to get healthy again. This was a life changing and traumatic event in our lives. So, this campaign is extremely inspiring to me and makes me very proud to be a passionate supporter for Play Yellow.”

Launched in 2019 alongside Jack and Barbara Nicklaus and CMN Hospitals, Play Yellow strives to bring the entire golf world together and raise the critical funds needed by CMN Hospitals and the patients they serve. Like most nonprofits, children’s hospitals rely on donations. And because 37 million kids in the United States depend on public health insurance programs that don’t reimburse hospitals for the full cost of caring for these patients, the need for donations is even greater. Play Yellow brings golfers together for a good cause.

Play Yellow was inspired by a family friend of Jack and Barbara Nicklaus named Craig Smith who was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma as a young teenager. As Craig battled cancer, Jack and Barbara looked to support him and his family. One way was for Jack to wear a shirt in Craig’s favorite color, yellow, which Craig said brought Jack luck from week to week. Over the years, Jack could be seen wearing yellow on tournament Sundays and major championship Sundays. Who can forget Sunday of the 1986 Masters Tournament when Jack wore a yellow shirt to honor Craig and went on to win his record sixth Green Jacket? Years later, Play Yellow was born.

CMN Hospitals has raised more than $7 billion in unrestricted funds for 170 children’s hospitals across the United States and Canada. Changing kids’ health through children’s hospitals isn’t just about helping those in critical situations — it’s also about the research, preventative care, health and safety education that help build healthier communities. By improving medical treatments, equipment and facilities, children’s hospitals can not only address the most challenging health issues of our day, but also prevent and prepare for those to come. When we change kids’ health, we change the future — for all of us.