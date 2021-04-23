Varner III, Grace play Zurich Classic of New Orleans pro-am with First Tee participants

By this time last year, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans had joined a list of countless sporting events to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

One year, 11 months and 27 days later, the PGA TOUR’s unique team event returned.

While TOUR players had been anticipating the team-based tournament’s return since then, so had many of those in the community – a community that, despite the event’s cancellation last year, was still benefited by a more than $1.5 million donation from Zurich to New Orleans charities.

Among those beneficiaries was the First Tee – Greater New Orleans.

And, after working closely within the health and safety protocols of the tournament, the story came full circle when several First Tee participants received the opportunity to play in the Wednesday Pro-Am with TOUR players Harold Varner III and Branden Grace.

“Our decision to offer select charitable partners spots in the Pro-Am is only one small sliver of how our commitment to the New Orleans community and our charity partner the Fore!Kids Foundation continues to grow,” said Steve Nolan, Head of Marketing & Communications for Zurich North America.

One of the First Tee participants in the Pro-Am, Ariana Blagrove, 16, has been playing competitive golf since 2015 and now competes with her high school golf team.

Blagrove attributes her success as a golfer to First Tee, where she now serves as a junior coach to other students in the chapter. She was thrilled by the opportunity to play with Varner III.

“First Tee, to me, means believing in the power of you. It is an honor to play with some of the best players in the world,” said Blagrove.

“It was a fantastic experience that I will always remember! I felt special playing with the pros. The TOUR players we played with were very friendly and complimented us on our shots, which made me feel not so nervous and I started having fun.”

On top of her participation in First Tee, Blagrove is highly involved in her community. In May of 2018, she built a community vegetable and herb garden for the New Orleans Mission homeless shelter in Lacombe, Louisiana.

Blagrove received the Girl Scout Silver Award for her efforts, which is the highest award a Girl Scout Cadette can receive. Outside of her community work, Blagrove stays active using her musical talents as a seasonal performer in ballet, jazz and piano recitals. Long-term, Blagrove sees herself as a collegiate golfer and studying computer engineering.

For her, playing with Varner III was just a glimpse into what working hard and staying involved in the community could look like.