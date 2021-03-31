Junior golfer shares his Mack Champ Invitational story

Editor’s note: Jeremiah Austin, 14, is a freshman at Brunswick High School in Brunswick, Georgia. The PGA TOUR first met Jeremiah, a First Tee – Golden Isles participant, here at The RSM Classic last fall. Recently, Jeremiah competed in the inaugural Mack Champ Invitational – hosted by the Cameron Champ Foundation at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, home of the TOUR’s Vivint Houston Open. As part of the event, PGATOUR.COM asked Jeremiah to keep a journal on his travels to the tournament with his grandfather, Rich “Chef” Austin, and coach Tyrone Spaulding, the competition itself, and what he learned from the experience.

Day 1 – March 18, 2021

I am so excited about this tournament. I asked myself, “How did I get here?”

I’m honored to be offered the opportunity to meet and compete with some of the best junior golfers in the country, and I'm going to meet Cameron Champ, Roland Martin, Lee Elder, and so many others. I was really excited to be on a plane flying to a golf tournament at all!

When I landed, I played a partial practice round at 5:30 p.m. and, wow, there were about 150 golfers, parents, workers, and spectators walking around. There were interview stations set up. The crew was checking the agenda, and the director was really directing. It was real.

I met some great guys on the course today, and now, I’m going back to the room to put a plan together for tomorrow’s practice round.



Day 2 – March 19, 2021

I was up early to eat breakfast because my practice round was at 8:20 a.m.

When I arrived at Memorial Park, I felt like I was in a PGA TOUR tournament. There were more people there than yesterday – people who were speaking as if they really knew me. “Jeremiah, how are you doing?” “Good luck, young man, you have a good swing.” I was hearing so many nice things.

Then, reality hit. I got a little nervous because I had to live up to expectations and the attention. The group of guys from my practice round were as good as the group the day before.

Once the practice round was over, I got ready for the banquet – and I looked absolutely handsome at that banquet! I saw everyone and their parents there. TV host Roland Martin was the MC, and PGA TOUR star Cameron Champ and his dad, Mr. Jeff Champ, were there. Mr. Champ worked so hard the whole tournament.

The guest speaker, Mr. Lee Elder, gave us so much valuable information and history. He was the first African American to compete in the Masters. I felt honored to be in his presence. We had a great dinner, and then I went up to the ninth floor to what would be my room for the rest of the tournament. It really was a nice room!

Day 3 – March 20, 2021

I got up at 6:30 a.m. because I had an interview with the PGA TOUR Entertainment crew. They treated me very well. They set me up for the interview, and the questions were great. I felt like a PGA TOUR star.

A lot of the players knew each other from other tournaments that they played in, so, it took me a little while to fit in without thinking about it. I am normally a bit to myself, but this event was a lot of fun. We all walked together and talked about the course. I felt as if I was really accepted by my peers. People were looking at me with a smile. It was cool to see so many junior golfers who look like me.

I had breakfast, went to the range, and I teed off at 10:00 a.m. I played well – as well as the other guys, and I learned some good things from them. They were older and have been playing longer, but I was running neck and neck with them. When they found out that I was 14 years old – well, they really started playing harder because they didn't want to loss to a 14-year-old. We finished playing, went to dinner, and I knocked out some schoolwork before I fell asleep.

Day 4 – March 21, 2021

When we got to the course, I went straight to the range while my grandfather went to grab us some breakfast.

While I was on the range, I was thinking about all of the great things that had come of the trip to that point. I had done two interviews, met a pro golfer and his dad, a television host, hundreds of new friends and their families, I was sleeping in a luxury hotel, I had my grandfather with me – and I was playing well.

As the round was near, coming in first place was out of the question, but I continued to play consistently and didn’t give up. When it was over, I saw all of the beautiful trophies and golf bags that were going to be awarded to the winners. I almost didn't want to stay because I wasn't getting one, but I said to myself, “Look at all of the things that you won by just being here.” Things like carrying myself respectfully, being kind to others, learning more about myself and the game, working to get on the radar of colleges, flying to Houston, and being with my granddad and my coach. There were also people that I played a round with that won, and I wanted to support them and get myself prepared to win the next tournament – because one day I am going to get one of those trophies.

We had a great dinner, and I finally had a chance to call some of my friends and family back home. I got so many cheers. I love the golf lifestyle. I can really appreciate this treatment, while also preparing to become a great player. I may not have won the tournament, but I am an all-around winner. I want to thank everyone who supports and believes in me, and the progress I am making.