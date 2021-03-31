  • IMPACT

    Corey Conners, defending Valero Texas Open champ, supports past winner’s charitable mission with RSM Birdies Fore Love donation

  • Corey Conners positioned himself at the top of the RSM Birdies Fore Love charitable giving competition. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)Corey Conners positioned himself at the top of the RSM Birdies Fore Love charitable giving competition. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)