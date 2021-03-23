Jordan Spieth Family Foundation gifts grants to First Tee – Greater Austin, Dell Children’s

Jordan Spieth was born, raised and still resides in Dallas, Texas.

It’s home, the city where he met – and later married – Annie, his high school sweetheart.

Some three hours and 200 miles south down I-35, though, there’s another place that feels like home. The place where a proud Texas Longhorn was part of the 2012 NCAA Championship-winning men’s golf team as a freshman.

And, with this week’s stop on the PGA TOUR in town – in Austin, for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play – it was a time and place to leave a lasting impact on the community, too.

Jordan, Annie and the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation (JSFF) shared that significant grants will be made to both the First Tee – Greater Austin and Dell Children’s Foundation, the TOUR event’s two primary beneficiaries.

“Austin has and will continue to be a very special place to our family,” Jordan Spieth said. “There is really great work being done there, and our (Jordan Spieth Family) Foundation is thrilled to have an impact in this city in 2021 through two amazing grant partners.”

First Tee – Greater Austin and Dell Children’s are both in the heart of Austin, along with many other JSFF grantees that also support Austin-area families.

These include the Huckleberry Foundation, Carson Leslie Foundation, Heroes for Children, Armed Services YMCA and Freedom Alliance.

“The First Tee of Greater Austin has prioritized making golf accessible to all youth, regardless of background, experience or ability,” Jordan Spieth said. “We are confident that with a proper learning center, their impact will only grow.

“What excites us the most is that in addition to growing the game of junior golf, one of our foundation’s mission pillars, this learning center will allow First Tee – Austin to offer ancillary support services such as tutoring, seminars, community events and more.”

Another of the foundation’s pillars – pediatric cancer – was the focus of the grant to Dell Children’s.

“Dell Children’s Foundation is such an important part of this community,” Annie Spieth said. “The JSFF grant will support vital staff such as child life specialists and social workers, whose roles provide an extra layer of care for children and their families needed throughout their journey.”

The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation offers a platform for the Spieths to lend time, help grow awareness and offer financial support for four philanthropic areas. In addition to junior golf and pediatric cancer, the pillars include special needs and military families.

In total, the foundation has 25 grant partners this year alone across the four pillars.