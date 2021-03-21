Erik Compton, his foundation gift $12,500 donation to First Tee – Miami

The Honda Classic was an opportunity for Erik Compton to make an impact – both on the course at PGA National, and off it.

Compton, 41, Monday-qualified into this week’s PGA TOUR event with a 7-under 65, earning his first TOUR start since he got into The Honda Classic in the same fashion two years ago.

To those who know the two-time heart transplant survivor, unsurprisingly, there was more to the story.

On Friday, as part of tournament week, Compton and the Erik Compton Foundation announced a $12,500 donation to the First Tee – Miami. Compton, who got his start in golf with the chapter as a kid, said the funds will be used to facilitate after-school programs and clinics.

“I’m there every day,” Compton said of First Tee – Miami, where he’s been teaching for the last four months. “With COVID, we’ve had a rush of kids coming in and wanting to learn to play golf. We have to do more clinics for kids.”

For Compton, First Tee – Miami is now a family matter. His daughter, Petra, is part of the program, which is based out of Miami International Links.

“I’ve been involved since I was nine years old,” Compton said. “My daughter’s 12 now, so, it’s really neat to see it full circle.”

Today, Compton has full status on the Korn Ferry Tour. Making his first PGA TOUR start in years, he wanted to ensure his foundation – and, of course, his home First Tee chapter – were part of that story, too.

“We haven’t really been able to run events at the foundation in the last year or so because of the pandemic,” Compton said, “but I’m committed to playing golf, and it raising money for transplant research and awareness, and for junior golf.

“It works hand and hand. It’s two things in my life that are very important.”