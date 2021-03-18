Two friends and Tournament Committee Co-Chairs celebrate 11 years of side-by-side coordination for the PGA TOUR

Mike Poillucci and Bud Lensch have been friends for 22 years since they worked together as instructors in the counterterrorism department of the same federal law enforcement training center in Georgia. For the past 11 years, the two have volunteered their time to co-chair the Supply and Distribution committee of the PGA TOUR RSM Classic tournament, hosted by the Davis Love Foundation , in St. Simons Island, Georgia. The RSM Classic has raised more than $21.6 million to support charities, such as Special Olympics and Boys & Girls Clubs, focused on helping children and families in need.

The pair credits their backgrounds in law enforcement as part of the reason they have been able to successfully run the Supply and Distribution committee together for more than a decade. The committee is responsible for distributing, tracking and maintaining tournament supplies and information.

“I initially asked Bud if he wanted to come work on the committee because I knew we would work well together and he has great experience in managing operations,” said Poillucci.

The friends said they both like to volunteer with the tournament because it provides a great opportunity for each of them to give back to the local community.

Lensch added, “Through the RSM Classic and the Davis Love Foundation, we’ve been able to give millions of dollars back to those people who need support.”

Volunteers like Poillucci and Lensch are sharing their personal motivations for volunteering as part of the I Volunteer Because initiative, which is part of the 2020 PGA TOUR Volunteer Appreciation Program sponsored by Myrbetriq® (mirabegron). This programming recognizes the dedication of PGA TOUR volunteers and highlights ways people can help local organizations in need at this critical time.

Myrbetriq® (mirabegron) is a prescription medicine manufactured by Astellas Pharma US, Inc. Astellas first became a PGA TOUR partner in early 2013 and has been proud to partner with the PGA TOUR as both organizations share a deep commitment to the power of volunteerism and recognize the powerful impact made by giving back in local communities.

Learn more about Mike’s and Bud’s story here .

What’s your inspiration for volunteering in your community? Tag #IVolunteerBecause on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and share your story.