PGA TOUR Volunteer Appreciation Program Sponsored by Myrbetriq® (mirabegron) combats childhood hunger with Blessings in a Backpack support

Despite the challenges communities across the country are currently facing, this year has also inspired creativity and perseverance from non-profit organizations and individuals who are stepping up to help neighbors in need. In this season of gratitude, we celebrate these groups – and all volunteers – for their dedication and impact.

Blessings in a Backpack is an organization focused on helping eliminate childhood hunger. This non-profit organization provides elementary school children backpacks with nutritional meals over the weekend to supplement meal assistance they might receive during the school week. This support is especially important amidst rising unemployment and poverty during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a projected 18 million children, or one in four American children, potentially experiencing food insecurity.

Working Together to Combat Childhood Hunger

The 2020 PGA TOUR season marked the second consecutive year that Blessings in a Backpack was chosen as a charity impact partner for the PGA TOUR Volunteer Appreciation Program sponsored by Myrbetriq® (mirabegron). Thanks to the two-year collaboration, Blessings in a Backpack was able to distribute food to support nearly 46,000 hunger-free weekends for children in need.

“The partnership with the PGA TOUR Volunteer Appreciation Program sponsored by Myrbetriq® not only provided increased food security for so many kids nationwide but also helped grow our organization’s packing-event model with volunteer and employee engagement opportunities, totaling thousands of volunteer hours in 2019,” said Beth Bush, director of athletic partnerships, Blessings in a Backpack. “In 2020, working collectively between PGA TOUR staff, tournament volunteers, and the Astellas team, we fulfilled a growing need during the COVID-19 school closures. Thanks to the support of 23 local PGA TOUR communities, [Blessings in a Backpack] programs could regroup and continue their programs, providing hunger-free weekends, and, most importantly, making sure children felt cared for during a time of uncertainty.”

2020 Highlights

In 2020, Blessings in a Backpack’s creativity evolved how the organization distributed food amidst extensive temporary school closures due to COVID-19 while adhering to local and state guidelines, including making deliveries by school buses or at drop-offs at other neighborhood pickup locations to help ensure the safety of children and volunteers. The collaboration with PGA TOUR and Astellas, the manufacturer of Myrbetriq®, resulted in 27,400 hunger-free weekends in 2020. For each of the 23 tournament locations, Astellas made a $5,000 donation to Blessings in a Backpack to fund backpack assembly and distribution, and to help support the charitable organization’s mission of making sure children do not go hungry.

“I am so proud of how our PGA TOUR volunteers stepped into action during the pandemic,” said Annie Davis, director of community impact, PGA TOUR Tournament Business Affairs. “We coordinated with Blessings in a Backpack and our local tournaments on the possibilities to give back and continue to support children in each community, even without being able to host tournament packing events. We had additional tournament locations organize donation drives to support local food banks for people in need.”

2019 Highlights

These efforts built on the strong foundation established the prior year. In 2019, volunteers at 23 PGA TOUR tournaments packed 18,400 backpacks full of kid-friendly and nutritional food that Blessings in a Backpack distributed to area elementary schools. In addition, Astellas donated $5,000 to Blessings in a Backpack at every participating tournament to help the organization continue to address childhood hunger within local communities across the nation.

Grateful for Ongoing Commitment to Volunteerism

“Astellas is proud to partner with the PGA TOUR and organizations like Blessings in a Backpack to help make sure kids in need continue to receive the food they rely on for the weekends especially during the pandemic,” said John Colucci, associate director of marketing at Astellas. “This effort further reinforces the commitment to our communities that is at the core of the Astellas culture, particularly at this time of great need.”

The PGA TOUR Volunteer Appreciation Program focuses on honoring volunteerism in more than two dozen selected tournament communities in celebration of the power of giving back. This includes the I Volunteer Because initiative, which shares volunteers’ motivations for giving back as part of a season-long celebration of the power of charitable service, as well as additional ways to honor the talent and dedication of the TOUR’s more than 100,000 volunteers nationwide.