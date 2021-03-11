Camilo Villegas and wife Maria Ochoa unveil ‘Mia’s Serenity Space for Staff’ at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in honor of their late daughter

During a private and heartfelt reception at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital earlier this afternoon, prominent golfer Camilo Villegas and his wife Maria Ochoa presented staff on the hematology and oncology unit with Mia’s Serenity Space for Staff – a quiet, dim and cozy room where healthcare staff can go to take a moment for themselves, unwind and reflect.

The unveiling of Mia’s Serenity Space for Staff comes days ahead of The Honda Classic , set to take place from March 15 – March 21. Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is one of the organizations supported by Honda Classic Cares, through the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation.

The new Serenity Space for Staff at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is part of Camilo and Maria’s vision through Mia’s Miracles, a foundation established in honor of their late daughter Mia to provide small blessings with large impacts.

“Mia’s Serenity Space for Staff is an exciting program for Mia’s Miracles Foundation. This project has been an extremely healing and rewarding process for Camilo and I. We saw firsthand how difficult the job can be for these medical heroes. It takes so much, both physically and emotionally, to provide continuous care and support to families during challenging medical crises,” said President and Founder of Mia’s Miracles Foundation, Maria Ochoa. “We wanted to create a space for staff at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital where they can recharge and continue to provide the best care, by replicating the positive and relaxing energy that moved throughout Mia’s room.”

“At Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, we pride ourselves on providing family-centered care to all who walk through our doors, including our very own physicians, nurses, and all other system employees,” said Matthew Love, President and CEO of Nicklaus Children’s Health System. “We appreciate and admire Camilo, Maria and Mia’s Miracles for this generous gesture and for thinking of our healthcare heroes who have been at the forefront of this global pandemic.”