Starting each day with golf, positivity

Just a few days after making his high school golf team, Dylan Ryan, 14, almost fainted at practice.

It wasn’t the first time.

Dylan had fainted at another lesson with his coach, Adam Porzak, but, with the dry summers and high temperatures, both Ryan and Porzak assumed this was due to dehydration.

What they didn’t know was these were early symptoms of leukemia.

This particular diagnosis of leukemia has been known to be rare for kids at Ryan’s age, and has been commonly found in adults over the age of 65. What started out as a new season on the golf team quickly turned into a block in his career.

“I made the golf team, which was an accomplishment, but now with the cancer, I’m just waiting to get back out there,” said Ryan.

Finding out this news was hard, but golf being taken away from Ryan’s everyday life was harder. Coming from a golf family, he began to live and breathe the game at the early age of 1 when he received his own set of Winnie the Pooh golf clubs for his birthday.

Ryan’s parents knew there was something special with his game when they saw their son hit a plastic golf ball over their neighbor’s fence.

His love for golf flourished from there.