    Cameron Champ, his foundation supporting Black-owned small businesses

  • During each week of February, Cameron Champ will be supporting a Black-owned small business. At The Genesis Invitational this week, Champ stayed local, choosing Jackfruit Café in Los Angeles. (Photo courtesy of Cameron Champ)During each week of February, Cameron Champ will be supporting a Black-owned small business. At The Genesis Invitational this week, Champ stayed local, choosing Jackfruit Café in Los Angeles. (Photo courtesy of Cameron Champ)