Cameron Champ, his foundation supporting Black-owned small businesses

During each week of the month of February, in collaboration with the SAP Spotlight Black Businesses program, the two-time PGA TOUR winner will be supporting a select Black-owned small business by displaying their logo on his golf bag and golf ball, and bringing awareness to their business via his social media channels.

SAP and SRS Distribution have given up their logo space on Champ’s golf bag to help amplify these small businesses, and Srixon and PING have contributed the custom golf balls and golf bags. Additionally, for each tournament that Champ, 25, betters his 320-yard driving distance average during the month, SAP and the Cameron Champ Foundation will make a $10,000 donation to that week’s featured business.

The first to receive a $10,000 donation, you ask?

Chris Cannon, of course.

“Cameron and SAP’s Spotlight Black Business initiative has been a blessing to me and Prostyle,” Cannon said. “The hard work I’ve put into my business went unnoticed for a long time, but the initiative has shined a new light on me and my small business.

“The pandemic almost closed our doors for good. The recognition and donation gave a well needed boost to the shop. It got the word out that we’re open and ready for work.”

Three of Champ’s four selections have been shared publicly thus far, each with a nod to his California roots.

RÊVE Bistro in Lafayette, California – about an hour outside Champ’s hometown – followed Prostyle Barber Shop.

At The Genesis Invitational this week, the former Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption recipient – since 2009, awarded by the tournament to a golfer representing a minority background and honoring the memory of Charlie Sifford, the first African American to compete on the modern-day PGA TOUR – went with the local flavor, choosing Jackfruit Café in Los Angeles.

“This last year has been one of immense challenges for us personally and as restaurant owners,” said Paul Magu-Lecugy, owner of RÊVE Bistro.

“Keeping a positive attitude for our family, our guests, and our team as well as finding ways we could give back regardless of what we are dealing with has been the highest priority for us and kept us going. To be chosen by Cameron Champ…is humbling and such a huge blessing.”

For Champ, the blessings will continue on for another week.

His impact on the racial equity and inclusion conversation, however, will last long beyond.

“I’m super excited to be able to do this,” Champ said, “just to show the support and love.”