  • IMPACT

    ClubCorp announces Kamaiu Johnson as ambassador of new ClubLife Gateway Program with First Tee focused on diversity and personal growth

    Select Clubs in Dallas and Fort Worth are piloting the program which provides membership access and mentorship to First Tee youth

  • The First Tee and ClubCorp will provide membership to First Tee youth as part of new ClubLife Gateway Program. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)The First Tee and ClubCorp will provide membership to First Tee youth as part of new ClubLife Gateway Program. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)