First Tee Launches Inaugural Leadership Series in partnership with PGA TOUR Superstore

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. and ATLANTA − First Tee , a youth development organization that helps kids and teens build their strength of character through golf, has launched a first-of-its-kind leadership series this week with support from PGA TOUR Superstore.



The First Tee Leadership Series in partnership with PGA TOUR Superstore is an interactive five-week series designed to provide teens the opportunity to discover their personal values and emerging leadership strengths. Through the series, teens also begin to explore potential career fields based on those findings and frame out multi-year goals to guide them as they navigate future career opportunities.



“It is powerful for teens to have the opportunity and guidance to start uncovering insights about who they are and how they can translate their interests, values and strengths into career choices,” said First Tee CEO Greg McLaughlin. “We are thankful for PGA TOUR Superstore for supporting this Leadership Series that will empower teens to pursue their goals and passions and be leaders in their career and fields of choice.”



Throughout the series, the teens will also meet and hear from PGA TOUR Superstore associates and First Tee alumni who will share personal accounts of their career paths and experiences.



The Leadership Series – which was co-created between First Tee and PGA TOUR Superstore – is being hosted in 27 communities across the country where there is a store and a First Tee chapter. PGA TOUR Superstore general managers will facilitate the interactive sessions between Feb. 8 and March 15 either virtually or in stores and chapters, with safe and socially distant protocols in place.



Once the participants complete the series, they will be eligible to apply for the First Tee Leadership Summit in partnership with PGA TOUR Superstore . The Summit will be held this August at PGA TOUR Superstore Chairman Arthur M. Blank's West Creek Ranch in Montana. Forty teens will be selected for the Summit where they'll take part in interactive workshops and outdoor leadership trainings. The Summit will include First Tee's core competencies of building character, self-confidence and resilience as a part of the experience, combined with a robust curriculum of leadership and professional development.



“At PGA TOUR Superstore, we are committed to giving back and being a positive influence in our communities,” said Dick Sullivan, President & CEO, PGA TOUR Superstore. “We truly believe in the purposeful impact sports can have in developing and supporting youth. PGA TOUR Superstore is proud to have supported First Tee for more than a decade, working together to open the door to more kids, especially inviting those who are in underserved communities.”



In September, PGA TOUR Superstore announced a new grant that will help First Tee reach more children across the U.S. and strengthen its curriculum for teenage participants, including the development of this new Leadership Series and Summit.



The Leadership Series and Summit is one of several national opportunities provided by First Tee headquarters to inspire and equip teens on a deeper level as they progress through the program and toward higher education opportunities. These events often become life-changing experiences for participants to expand their horizons, meet new people, learn more about themselves and prepare for their futures.



For more information on First Tee, visit www.firsttee.org .

