Lyons wins APGA Tour event in La Jolla

LA JOLLA, Ca. - Landon Lyons, 29, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana won the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Open Invitational as the diversity-focused-mini-tour staged its second event of the 2021 season. Lyons finished at 5-under-par during the 27-hole event held at historic Torrey Pines North Course. He was one of 17 APGA players competing this week on Torrey Pines North in conjunction with the third round of the PGA TOUR’s Farmers Insurance Open.

Included in the APGA field were three First Tee alumni, Marcellus Dillard, Joseph Dent and Joey Stills. Using the character strengths and life skills learned during their time at First Tee, the alumni are driving toward their goal of one day playing on the PGA TOUR.

Dillard, an alum of First Tee — Greater Chicago and a senior finance major at Florida A&M, finished in 11th place. Dent, an alum of First Tee — Tampa Bay and son of former PGA TOUR pro Jim Dent, finished T14. Stills, an alum of First Tee — Northwest Florida and a two-time City of Pensacola Junior Champion, finished 10th.

Stills, an Ace level participant and graduate of the program, was honored to represent his First Tee family at the event.

“It is endearing. I did six years of teaching at First Tee while in college. I always wanted to give back to the people who gave me this opportunity,” Stills said. “I want to be that role model for people, and First Tee helped with my leadership and character development. I am really grateful and proud to be a part of it.”

The APGA Tour heads to Florida for its next event on Feb. 19-21 for the APGA Tour Black History Month Classic at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie.

The APGA (Advocates Professional Golf Association) Tour Presented by Lexus is a nonprofit organization with the mission of bringing greater diversity to the game of golf. Now in its 12th year, this year’s tournament schedule includes nine events in eight states, greater exposure for competitors and sponsors, plus expanded outreach to youth.