The American Express helps small business community in the Coachella Valley

The COVID-19 pandemic shifted the way many businesses run, with hopes of breaking even in costs to stay open – especially for small, local shops and restaurants.

Between state and federal regulations of wearing masks, no indoor dining at many restaurants, only 50 percent capacity allowed in some states, and social distancing, it has become a challenge for small businesses to figure out how to continue catering to their customers while following protocols.

Local restaurants have especially been impacted, with many patrons resorting to cooking at home with the uncertainty of how COVID-19 would affect the community.

American Express and its PGA TOUR tournament, The American Express, have emphasized “Shop Small, Buy Small” at local businesses for them to continue to operate through the pandemic through their ‘ Shop Small ’ initiative. The activation has been promoted through their tournament in continued support for the Palm Springs community of small business owners.

In the Coachella Valley, some restaurants opened for decades, unfortunately, did not make it through the pandemic.

On the upside, though it was not easy, some restaurants did make it through these challenging times.

Chef and Owner Michael Beckman of Workshop Kitchen in Palm Springs is one to testify to the challenges of keeping his restaurant open while the world turned upside down. Beckman had opened Workshop Kitchen nearly a decade ago in 2012. He had to reimagine how to run his restaurant through the hardships of the past ten months to ensure it stayed open.