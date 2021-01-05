Sentry Insurance Foundation names eight Maui scholarship winners

In support of education and workforce development on Maui, the Sentry Insurance Foundation has awarded eight students with scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year. The Sentry Scholars program provides scholarships for Maui public school graduates attending college in the University of Hawai’i system and its affiliated Hawai’i community colleges.

As part of Sentry’s title sponsorship of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the company has worked to make a tangible impact in the Maui community in areas that align with its Foundation’s mission of increasing access to education and workforce development. The Sentry Scholars program offers annually renewable scholarships to students studying a diverse span of disciplines and interests.

“The Sentry Scholars program is part of our year-round commitment to be an engaged partner on the island of Maui,” said Kalynn Pempek, executive director of the Sentry Insurance Foundation. “We think all of these students have great potential and look forward to seeing them grow as students and individuals.”

The scholarship program benefits students continuing their higher education in their home state of Hawaii. Each year, the Foundation awards two scholarships to students pursuing a two-year degree and two students earning a four-year degree. When fully implemented in fall of 2021, the program will award 12 scholarships annually to local students.

Currently, the program has eight recipients, each with varying interests:

· Laura Brock, University of Hawai’i at Mānoa. Laura is currently studying biology. She grew up on the island of Maui and hopes to one day pursue medicine and give back to her community of Hawaii.

· Kili’ohu Bulusan, University of Hawai’i Maui College. Kili’ohu is currently a sophomore majoring in Hawaiian Studies. Her goal is to become a Hawaiian Immersion Program (HIP) teacher. She was inspired to pursue this career path by the teachers who taught her growing up.

· Serene Morales, University of Hawai’i at Mānao. Serene is currently a sophomore majoring in creative media, with plans to double major in Asian studies. She wants to specialize in film and bring stories to life.

· Princess Jena Santiago, University of Hawai’i at Mānao. Princess Jena is majoring in biochemistry, with the long-term goal of becoming a cardiothoracic surgeon. She looks forward to one day using her education to help make a difference and serve in the healthcare field.

· Haley Marie Sumibcay, University of Hawai’i Maui College. Haley Marie is currently studying business administration. While she is still undecided about her career path, she enjoys the advertising and marketing fields. She especially enjoys creating content using applications like Photoshop and Illustrator.

· Caitlin Tanoue, Windward Community College. Caitlin is a part of the hybrid veterinary technology program and after completion will finish her bachelor’s degree in biology. She is gaining experience with the goal of becoming a veterinarian who specializes in avian and exotic species.

· Cameron Viernes, University of Hawai’i Maui College. Cameron is currently a second-year student in pursuit of her associate degree in natural science with a concentration of information and communication technology. She plans to earn her bachelor’s degree in information technology.

· Pueokeanokanoepilialoha Akina-Sumarnap, University of Hawai’i at Hilo. Pueo, a graduate of Molokai High Intermediate School, is currently studying liberal arts.

“The fact that we can grow students and keep them here on island to become professionals contributing to their communities is so important, now more than ever before, it seems,” said Dr. Jocelyn Romero Demirbag, Ed.D., director of development for the University of Hawai’i Foundation.

The Sentry Scholars program on Maui is the sister program of what the Sentry Insurance Foundation carries out in Wisconsin, where Sentry’s home office is located. Since 1964, the Foundation has provided higher education scholarship opportunities at institutions throughout the state. In total, more than 200 students each year receive some level of financial scholarship from the Foundation.

About Sentry Insurance Foundation

The Sentry Insurance Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Sentry. Giving priorities include education, workforce development, United Way, and local organizations that work to improve the quality of life and build equitable communities where we live and work, including the Maui community.