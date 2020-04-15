Operation Shower delivers a surprise to an Army couple

It was just another Saturday afternoon in early April, albeit one day ever-so-much closer to the much-anticipated birth of her baby boy.

As Taylor Muse relaxed on the couch in her home at Fort Smith, Georgia, a video of a man and a woman standing under a massive live oak tree popped up on the screen of her husband’s smartphone.

RELATED: For more IMPACT stories, click here .



The man – a 17-time PGA TOUR winner – began speaking.

“Hey, Tabitha and Jim Furyk here. We’re so sorry we were not able to meet you at the RBC Heritage.”

Then Tabitha chimes in. “Instead we decided to bring Operation Shower to you. So please check your front door and remember -- wash your hands and be safe, and sorry we can’t be there with you.”

“We hope everyone’s safe,” Jim concludes. “We want to thank you for your service, and good luck with your baby.”

Taylor looked at her husband, Bradley, an E3 Private First Class in the Army who had recently returned from deployment. “What?” she asked, the surprise evident in her voice.

“We brought the shower here,” Bradley said.

This week, Taylor and 23 other military moms having 25 babies, including one set of twins, would have been feted at “Operation Shower” on Wednesday at the RBC Heritage. But the event was canceled when the tournament was shuttered in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The gifts they would have received were shipped instead to their homes.

That is, all but the ones intended for Taylor.

The shower was sponsored by the PGA TOUR Wives Association and the Lowcountry Foundation for Wounded Military Heroes, which is the largest third-party fundraising group for Birdies for the Brave. A unique part of this particular shower is the fact that the families of wounded military personnel also are honored.