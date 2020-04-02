Charley Hoffman Foundation gifts $25,000 to support Valero Texas Open charities

“It was important to give to the Valero Texas Open because we understand that without PGA TOUR events, the tournaments just don’t have the ability for the same community outreach from a financial standpoint,” Charley said. “Stacy and I looked back at what is one of our favorite tournaments of the year, the Valero Texas Open, and thought about how we could help the community of San Antonio.”

“We thought it was right to give to the Valero Texas Open not only because Charley has had so much success there, but also because the tournament has been a big supporter of the Charley Hoffman Foundation,” said Stacy. “That means a lot for them to take note of what we’re doing with our foundation.”

In its 11 years of existence, the Charley Hoffman Foundation has generated more than $3.1 million. In their hometown of San Diego, the foundation supports cystic fibrosis, San Diego Junior Golf & Pro Kids Golf as main charities.

“To have the funds available to give back is something Stacy and I are so grateful for,” Charley said. “And, when something unusual like this pandemic comes along, it means a lot to us to be able to draw from funds we have in the foundation.”

“We really are so pleased that the Charley Hoffman Foundation is able to help other organizations and charities through this really hard time,” Stacy said. “We understand that it’s hard for charities that try to support those who need extra help throughout the year.”

So, in a time of uncertainty, Stacy knew it would be even harder for those who need more during this challenging time. And, the charities themselves may actually begin with less to give back.

“It’s said that everything’s bigger in Texas, and the Valero Texas Open has always given a really big amount back to their San Antonio community,” Stacy said. “It was really important for Charley and I to give back, because we knew they could be missing out on a lot of charity dollars this year. We thought we could at least help a little bit with some of those charities that really rely on those funds.”

“In my opinion, the Valero Texas Open is a major standout among TOUR events when it comes to giving back to the community year after year,” Charley said. “It seems like the Valero Texas Open gives more to charity than almost every event on TOUR. I think that’s amazing.”

Thanks to a healthy Charley Hoffman Foundation, a reserve had built up enough to where the couple could make the donation. Charley and Stacy are hoping to give an even larger amount back to their San Diego charities next year, typically announced during the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines each January.

“We’re proud to be able to help people when the help is needed,” Charley said. “All along, that’s the vision Stacy and I had of this foundation – to be able to help people.

“I always say that I dreamed of playing on the PGA TOUR and winning tournaments like the Valero Texas Open. But, I could have never dreamed that we would be able to give back to the communities in which we live and play golf tournaments. I get chills just thinking about it all the time.”