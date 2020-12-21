Two PGA TOUR tournaments donate essential items to local food banks with Astellas sponsorship

Food banks in Napa, California, and Houston, Texas, received an influx of much-needed groceries and other essential items through donation drives organized in conjunction with the recent PGA TOUR Safeway Open and Vivint Houston Open tournaments. Both food bank drives were made possible by the PGA TOUR Volunteer Appreciation Program, sponsored by Myrbetriq® (mirabegron), which is manufactured by Astellas.

Food drives like this are critically important today since an estimated 54 million people may experience food insecurity in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the first event, organized in conjunction with the Safeway Open, the Community of Napa Valley food bank in Napa, California received 12 large bins filled with items. Tournament volunteers each donated at least two canned items and the tournament donated additional non-perishable items for the food bank to distribute to individuals and families in need in the surrounding area. The Community of Napa Valley runs both the local food bank and Meals on Wheels programs.

“It was really rewarding for me to see all of the food being dropped off and know that it would go to our neighbors in need right now,” said Julie Morris, who has volunteered at the Safeway Open for five years. “I was glad to see how the PGA TOUR pivoted to still encourage community support during the pandemic.”

Sierra Gruss, the Volunteer Manager for the Safeway Open, agreed: “We wanted to think creatively about how we could support the community while keeping everyone safe. Supporting the food bank was a natural fit given the organization is trying to meet increasing demand in our community for its services, and I was thrilled to see such a stockpile of groceries and non-perishable items like toiletries and thermometers to help the Community of Napa Valley in their community outreach.”