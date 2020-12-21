-
-
IMPACT
Two PGA TOUR tournaments donate essential items to local food banks with Astellas sponsorship
-
December 21, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- December 21, 2020
- A volunteer for the Houston Open shares that she volunteers because she loves to give back. (Courtesy of Astellas)
Food banks in Napa, California, and Houston, Texas, received an influx of much-needed groceries and other essential items through donation drives organized in conjunction with the recent PGA TOUR Safeway Open and Vivint Houston Open tournaments. Both food bank drives were made possible by the PGA TOUR Volunteer Appreciation Program, sponsored by Myrbetriq® (mirabegron), which is manufactured by Astellas.
Food drives like this are critically important today since an estimated 54 million people may experience food insecurity in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the first event, organized in conjunction with the Safeway Open, the Community of Napa Valley food bank in Napa, California received 12 large bins filled with items. Tournament volunteers each donated at least two canned items and the tournament donated additional non-perishable items for the food bank to distribute to individuals and families in need in the surrounding area. The Community of Napa Valley runs both the local food bank and Meals on Wheels programs.
“It was really rewarding for me to see all of the food being dropped off and know that it would go to our neighbors in need right now,” said Julie Morris, who has volunteered at the Safeway Open for five years. “I was glad to see how the PGA TOUR pivoted to still encourage community support during the pandemic.”
Sierra Gruss, the Volunteer Manager for the Safeway Open, agreed: “We wanted to think creatively about how we could support the community while keeping everyone safe. Supporting the food bank was a natural fit given the organization is trying to meet increasing demand in our community for its services, and I was thrilled to see such a stockpile of groceries and non-perishable items like toiletries and thermometers to help the Community of Napa Valley in their community outreach.”Volunteers at the Safeway Open stand ready to help organize items donated to benefit a local food bank in Napa, California. Twelve of the bins pictured here filled with items were donated. (Courtesy of Astellas)
Meanwhile, residents in the Houston area will benefit from a similar drive organized at the Vivint Houston Open. Tournament volunteers there each donated cans of food when picking up uniforms. As a result, eight large boxes of items will reach people in need across the Houston community through the Houston Food Bank.
“I was so impressed when I saw the outpouring of generous support from our volunteers with the number and variety of items donated, all of which are so needed right now,” said Monica Whitt, Manager, Volunteer & Events , for the Houston Open.
Whitt added, “It’s so gratifying to know that our 300 volunteers will be making a meaningful difference in people in need in the Houston area.”
The PGA TOUR Volunteer Appreciation Program focuses on honoring volunteerism in more than two dozen selected tournament communities. Despite the challenges COVID-19 has presented in organizing volunteerism for tournaments, the PGA TOUR remains committed to encouraging and honoring the TOUR’s more than 100,000 volunteers nationwide and finding creative ways to give back.
“Volunteerism and charitable giving are core to our culture at Astellas, and we share the PGA TOUR’s commitment to helping people in local communities, particularly in a time of such need,” said John Colucci, Associate Director of Marketing at Astellas.
Colucci added, “We look forward to assisting with additional efforts at tournaments this season making a positive impact in meeting unmet needs in communities across the country.”
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.