-
-
IMPACT
Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation hosts ninth annual Hope for the Holidays
-
December 18, 2020
By Cara Canington, PGATOUR.COM
- December 18, 2020
- The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation began in 2010. (Courtesy)
The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation didn’t let the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic stop its efforts to give back to those in need this holiday season.
The ninth annual Hope for the Holidays event looked a little different with masks and social distancing, but, the end result was the same. The foundation was able to secure, pack and deliver more than 5,000 bags of nonperishable food and holiday treats to families in need around the greater Jacksonville area, setting a new record for the annual event.
Following health and safety guidelines, volunteers from the Monique Burr Foundation, NGCRA, Nease Lacrosse, past FURYK & FRIENDS participants, and many family groups turned out during their allotted time slots to help pack meals. The food was donated by Target, Pepsi Co, Quaker and Conagra Brands or purchased by the foundation and through online donations to Hope for the Holidays.
“The event began as a way for children to actively help others in their community and it was important for us to continue that tradition,” said Tabitha Furyk, wife of PGA TOUR player Jim Furyk and head of the foundation. “Instead of having one night where the community could come together to help those in need, we created a week-long schedule with individual slots for packing in order to provide a safe and enjoyable experience.”
Each of the 5,000 bags were packed with 15 items, including green beans, corn, chicken broth, soup, mashed potatoes, noodles, gravy, stuffing, oatmeal, cereal, granola bars, Vienna sausage and Slim Jims, as well as special holiday treats like hot chocolate and candy canes.
A total of 4,000 children in the Blessings in a Backpack program received a bag of food, as well as children in each of the following programs: The MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation, Daniel Kids, Hubbard House, Foster Closet, Community PedsCare and the USO. Sulzbacher, Mission House, Jewish Family & Community Services and the Carver Center also received canned goods and cereal.
The pandemic may have hindered local volunteers from certain opportunities to give back this holiday season. However, the Jim and Tabitha Furyk Foundation worked hard to create a safe and impactful experience for all volunteers who showed up wanting to help pack meals for local families.
“We are so thankful to our supporters, ranging from large corporations to the grade school children that show up to help us make a difference in Jacksonville and beyond,” said Tabitha Furyk.
With an increased number of families facing food insecurity this year, the Hope for the Holidays event was more important than ever to Jacksonville families in need of meals. Sponsors, volunteers and other charitable organizations all played a key role in amplifying this year’s event to secure, pack and deliver a record number of food bags.
“Feeding the children in Jacksonville, along with their families, has always been an important mission,” said Jim Furyk, a 17-time winner on the PGA TOUR and two-time PGA TOUR Champions winner. “This year, being able to help even more people was a true blessing.”
About the Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation
The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation is dedicated to helping children and families in need. By providing project specific funding, the foundation can supply food for underprivileged students, care for children with life-limiting or threatening conditions and provide a safe place for them to go after school. In 2021, The Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation is bringing a new event to PGA TOUR Champions with the addition of Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS. The inaugural annual event will be held at Timuquana Country Club, October 4-10, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida with all proceeds benefiting Northeast Florida charities.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.