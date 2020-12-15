Ancer donation funds creation of unique First Tee event

It has been one year since the Tiger Woods-led United States Team lifted the Presidents Cup at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club after one of the most memorable matches in history. It took a valiant comeback on Sunday for the U.S. to catch an underdog International Team, which was comprised of a record seven Presidents Cup first-timers.

One of those rookies, Abraham Ancer of Mexico, made plenty of noise Down Under as the 28-year-old earned 3.5 points to lead the International Team. While his memorable play at Royal Melbourne is in the rearview mirror, Ancer’s charitable impact from the 2019 Presidents Cup is just beginning to be felt.

As is tradition at the Presidents Cup, players and captains are not paid for their participation. Instead, each is granted a specific charitable allocation to donate to organizations of their choice.

Ancer, who holds dual citizenship in Mexico and the United States, calls San Antonio home and designated the First Tee of Greater San Antonio to receive a portion of his Presidents Cup charitable funds.

As of this past weekend, the effect of that donation was on full display at TPC San Antonio.

The inaugural “Game Changer Texas Shootout,” a Presidents Cup-style event organized by First Tee Greater San Antonio, featured the top eight First Tee Greater San Antonio youth golfers against the top eight players from First Tee Greater Austin. The two-day tournament took place Dec. 12-13 at TPC San Antonio. These golfers not only qualified by their golf skills but by maintaining an A/B Honor roll and accumulating over 800 volunteer hours amongst them.