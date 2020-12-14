Finau, Champ FaceTime 2020 QBE Shootout Honored Fighter

CureSearch for Children’s Cancer is the annual QBE Shootout’s primary charitable beneficiary. Since 1989, the QBE Shootout has raised more than $14 million for CureSearch and other charitable causes.

The national non-profit foundation accelerates the search for cures for children’s cancer by driving innovation, transcending research barriers and solving the field’s most challenging problems.

This year, the 2020 QBE Shootout’s chosen Honored Fighter from CureSearch is Peyton Armstrong.

Peyton had been diagnosed with high-risk Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia at only 10 years old. At an early age, Peyton had undergone multiple harsh treatments, misdiagnoses and unexpected surgeries on his long road to recovery.

Now, at 20 years old, Peyton is in remission and is celebrated as one of cancer’s toughest survivors.

Cancer, to say the least, was no easy obstacle for Peyton to overcome, along with the many others that have a similar story. Peyton’s mother, Jess, wanted to ensure her son was safe in any environment he was in while going through his recovery from cancer. That’s why the family created “Peyton’s Potion” – a safe, effective, uplifting and sustainable multipurpose cleaner.

The “potion” helps to mitigate the smells of treatments that might otherwise make patients, such as Peyton, nauseous and helps to ensure patients are not susceptible to other bacteria in rooms.

Peyton and his family now run the business together, hoping to help other patients feel just as safe as he did while undergoing treatments and surgeries.

As the chosen Honored Fighter, the participant is typically brought on-site to the tournament for a VIP experience, similar to 2018’s Honored Fighter, Joseph Campione.

Due to the pandemic, Peyton was a virtual Honored Fighter for this year, sharing his experiences through calls and recorded videos. Graciously, the tournament has given Peyton the opportunity to come on-site next year to the 2021 QBE Shootout to have the full experience.

Although some of his opportunities as an Honored Fighter will be delayed until then, Peyton had the chance to FaceTime two PGA TOUR players, Tony Finau and Cameron Champ.