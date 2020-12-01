TPC Harding Park announces transformational plans for First Tee — San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO – TPC Harding Park, the only city-owned public course managed by the PGA TOUR, announces transformational plans for First Tee — San Francisco facilities located on property, as part of a $5 million donation from Charles and Helen Schwab in honor of First Tee — San Francisco Founder Frank “Sandy” Tatum. The plans include major renovations to existing golf facilities used exclusively for First Tee’s character-building programs. Construction began immediately following the PGA Championship in August 2020 with completion slated for Dec. 1, 2020. The all-new Sandy Tatum Learning Center building located adjacent to the First Tee golf facility is scheduled to begin construction in early 2021 with opening slated for the fall of 2021.

Designed by PGA TOUR Design & Construction Services, Inc., the upgraded all-synthetic turf golf complex includes multiple short game areas, putting greens, driving range decks with target greens, and reversible short course. Over 100 students will be able to utilize the facility simultaneously, increasing program capacity and accessibility. Additionally, the Schwab gift will help fund the all-new Sandy Tatum Learning Center, which will house a STEM-themed classroom, indoor/outdoor hitting bay, outdoor golf technology and restrooms.

“Continuing to enhance our offerings here at TPC Harding Park we’re humbled to see these plans come to life,” said General Manager Tom Smith. “Golf is a great game to inspire and empower kids to build their strength of character and we’re proud to take a part in these improvements that will act as a foundation for local youth programs.”

First Tee — San Francisco, located at TPC Harding Park, is a unique non-profit youth development program that uses the sport of golf as a catalyst for personal growth. By seamlessly integrating the game of golf with a life skills curriculum, the program provides learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience that kids carry to everything they do.

“First Tee — San Francisco is extremely grateful for the Schwab’s generosity in making this dream facility a reality. Frankly, this will transform an already robust and impactful program. We will be able to double or triple our program capacity at TPC Harding Park and our students will enjoy learning all aspects of the game at the best multi-use synthetic golf facility in the country.” said Dan Burke, Executive Director, First Tee — San Francisco.

One of six public golf courses owned by the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department and the only city-owned public course managed by the PGA TOUR, TPC Harding Park features 27 holes of championship golf designed by Willie Watson. Known as Harding Park Golf Club when it opened in 1925, the course was named after avid golfer and former President Warren G. Harding. Over the course of its history, golf legends such as Ken Venturi, Billy Casper and Gary Player all walked its fairways. The course underwent a major renovation project 2002 to restore the fairways to their original glory, concluding just in time to test the skills of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in the 2005 WGC-American Express Championship and later in the 2009 Presidents Cup. TPC Harding Park also hosted PGA TOUR Champions’ Charles Schwab Cup Championship in 2010, 2011 and 2013, as well as the PGA Championship in 2020.