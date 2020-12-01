-
IMPACT
PGA TOUR Wives Association to host charity auction to support families in need
December 01, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- The online charity auction consists of thirty exclusive golf items and experiences. (PGA TOUR)
Starting on November 30th, the PGA TOUR Wives Association will host a special 7-day online charity auction to support its mission to help children in need and their families. The auction consists of thirty (30) exclusive golf items and experiences up for bid, with contributions such as golf bags from Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler, to a week-long stay on course in Hilton Head, the host of the RBC Heritage.
For those that are unaware, the PGA TOUR Wives Association makes both financial and in-person contributions to select charities in PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour tournament cities around the country. Given the difficult circumstances that the COVID-19 pandemic presented this year, the PGA TOUR Wives Association had to cancel all community outreach events beginning in the spring of 2020. The proceeds of this Auction will help the Association reach its fundraising goal and provide critical funding to its growing list of charity partners over the coming months. These charities include children’s hospitals such as MD Anderson Cancer Center, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, as well as critical community centers such as St. Mary’s Food Bank, St. Michael Special School, and Habitat for Humanity.
Please visit www.ebay.com/pgatourwives to view and bid on the auction items. For donations, please visit www.pgatourwives.org and click “Donate”.
