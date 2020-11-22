Niemann’s generosity helps family facing long odds

Before the week began at The RSM Classic, Joaquin Niemann pledged the entirety of this week’s winnings — as well as an additional $5,000 for every birdie and $10,000 for every eagle — toward a costly infusion that his one-month-old cousin will need in order to survive.

Niemann earned $136,450 toward the cause, an admirable sum that drew the family closer to its ultimate goal. The only problem is that Niemann and his relatives need more than $2 million in total for the coveted medicine they so desperately require.

This is the stark reality that faces Niemann and his family, who are in a race against time to save the life of Rafita Calderon, whose father, Felipe, is the cousin of Niemann’s mother. Rafita, born on Oct. 21 in Talcahuano, Chile, was recently diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, which essentially is a breakdown of the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

It is one of the leading genetic causes of infant death.

“I’m just thinking about him,” an emotional Niemann said Saturday, after taking a minute to compose himself. “I love him and his family, they’re really nice. It’s sad to see things like this happen. So it’s kind of like a mission for me to help out for them. They’ve been so nice to me since I grew up, since I was a kid, so I just feel good by helping back.”

A week after his birth, doctors discovered Rafita was battling hypotonia, or low muscle tone, which led to a series of consultations and tests until specialists eventually determined his diagnosis. The rare disease — which affects roughly 1 in every 6,000 to 10,000 babies, according to the Cleveland Clinic — can lead to difficulty moving, eating, breathing and swallowing.