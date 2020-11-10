Veteran's Day auction announced to benefit Birdies for the Brave

On Veterans Day, the PGA TOUR would like to honor and thank the men and women of our United States Armed Forces and their families who have served our country and sacrificed so much in order to protect our freedoms. We recognize that there are several passionate and dedicated PGA TOUR volunteers who have served in the military, so it is with a grateful heart that we say THANK YOU to our volunteers who have served and for your continued service volunteering in your local community.

With that, the VIP is highlighting the TOUR’s military appreciation efforts and inviting all volunteers to get involved and show their appreciation for our military communities this Veterans Day.

For eleven days during the month of November, Military Warriors Support Foundation will host an online auction highlighting golf and military-related items benefitting Birdies for the Brave. Birdies for the Brave is a joint effort between PGA TOUR, Inc., PGA TOUR Charities, Inc. and the PGA TOUR’s TPC Network, serving as a national military outreach initiative dedicated to honoring and expressing gratitude to the courageous men and women of our U.S. Armed Forces and their families.

In years past, a series of fundraising events at various TPC clubs and partner courses across the nation helped raise funds for the ten military homefront group charities associated with Birdies for the Brave, including Military Warriors Support Foundation. Unfortunately, several of these events had to be cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But with the support of Birdies for the Brave partners and the homefront groups, this year will still look to raise necessary funds through an online auction.

The auction will begin on Veterans Day, November 11, and continue through November 22. The auction will include several golf and military-related memorabilia including autographed items from star players, Birdies for the Brave supporters, and even rounds of golf at TPCs and other clubs across the country.

To bid on auction items, please click here . Please note you will be moving to a page which is not run by PGA TOUR Charities, Inc.