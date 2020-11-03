The Astros Foundation expansion to Memorial Park in Houston to impact local First Tee participants

The Astros Golf Foundation, which operates the Vivant Houston Open, has a mission to enrich the lives of Houstonians and empower the community through the game of golf.

To reach the goal of its mission, the foundation has implemented, and nearly completed, its $34 million renovation of Memorial Park, one of the largest urban parks in the U.S.

Through this initiative, the foundation is renovating the Memorial Park Tennis Complex, building a short course and expanding the driving range for the use of local First Tee participants.

With the expansion of Memorial Park, the Astros Golf Foundation is partnering with First Tee to open the door to more kids, especially inviting those who are in underserved communities to have access to programs and new opportunities.

“As we look to the next 25 years of expanding and deepening First Tee’s impact, I believe locations like Memorial Park will serve as a model for how we can both serve and strengthen a community,” said Greg McLaughlin, CEO of the First Tee.

The commitment to First Tee will ensure the surrounding Houston community has further access to programs that ultimately help kids build self-confidence and resilience skills, developed through golf, and transferred to other areas of life, including school.

The commitment of the foundation’s new outreach program, which will provide transportation and year-round access to the Memorial Park facilities, will put First Tee in a position to significantly expand its impact throughout the Houston community. The outreach program will enable kids and teens from across the Houston area to participate in the programs at Memorial Park and will serve diverse students from a variety of backgrounds.

Currently delivering programs through eight golf course locations, First Tee — Greater Houston is reaching more than 1,800 youth annually and an additional 400,000 students through the School Program. The Astros Golf Foundation’s initiative will further help bolster the current footprint and provide increased access to First Tee programs throughout the community.

Alumni of First Tee — Greater Houston have looked back at their experience as a participant and have reflected on how much of an impact the chapter has had on their life, such as Miriam Dumes.