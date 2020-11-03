-
IMPACT
The Astros Foundation expansion to Memorial Park in Houston to impact local First Tee participants
The Astros Golf Foundation is nearing completion of its $34 million renovation of the city’s iconic golf course
November 03, 2020
By Jamie Handy, PGATOUR.COM
- November 03, 2020
- Lakerber Abe plays on the women’s golf team at the University of Alabama. (Courtesy of First Tee)
The Astros Golf Foundation, which operates the Vivant Houston Open, has a mission to enrich the lives of Houstonians and empower the community through the game of golf.
To reach the goal of its mission, the foundation has implemented, and nearly completed, its $34 million renovation of Memorial Park, one of the largest urban parks in the U.S.
Through this initiative, the foundation is renovating the Memorial Park Tennis Complex, building a short course and expanding the driving range for the use of local First Tee participants.
With the expansion of Memorial Park, the Astros Golf Foundation is partnering with First Tee to open the door to more kids, especially inviting those who are in underserved communities to have access to programs and new opportunities.
“As we look to the next 25 years of expanding and deepening First Tee’s impact, I believe locations like Memorial Park will serve as a model for how we can both serve and strengthen a community,” said Greg McLaughlin, CEO of the First Tee.
The commitment to First Tee will ensure the surrounding Houston community has further access to programs that ultimately help kids build self-confidence and resilience skills, developed through golf, and transferred to other areas of life, including school.
The commitment of the foundation’s new outreach program, which will provide transportation and year-round access to the Memorial Park facilities, will put First Tee in a position to significantly expand its impact throughout the Houston community. The outreach program will enable kids and teens from across the Houston area to participate in the programs at Memorial Park and will serve diverse students from a variety of backgrounds.
Currently delivering programs through eight golf course locations, First Tee — Greater Houston is reaching more than 1,800 youth annually and an additional 400,000 students through the School Program. The Astros Golf Foundation’s initiative will further help bolster the current footprint and provide increased access to First Tee programs throughout the community.
Alumni of First Tee — Greater Houston have looked back at their experience as a participant and have reflected on how much of an impact the chapter has had on their life, such as Miriam Dumes.Miriam Dumes plays on the women’s golf team at Minot State in North Dakota. (Courtesy of First Tee)
Dumes joined First Tee as the first person in her family to play golf and credits the program for providing experiences that challenged her to grow and develop her strength of character.
“First Tee gave me a different outlook on life, it showed me it was okay to fail because that is how I learned and improved,” said Dumes.
“Most of all, First Tee has developed a healthy community for kids and teens to come together and a place to leave the outside worries behind for a minute.”
Dumes attended the First Tee Life Skills and Leadership Academy in Blaine, Minnesota as a sophomore in high school and says that experience was a catalyst for ultimately playing on the women’s golf team at Minot State in North Dakota.
Another First Tee alumna, Lakerber Abe, had shared a similar experience to Dumes.
Abe is First Tee – Greater Houston alumna and she thanks the chapter for helping her on her path to play on the women’s golf team at the University of Alabama. At the end of her collegiate career on the golf team, Abe had six top-five results and a win at the 2015 Mason Rudolph Championship.
Abe also attended the First Tee Life Skills and Leadership Academy and says she has since applied many of the lessons learned to her own life which helped shape her into who she is today.
“Being around the First Tee, I have been given so many opportunities,” said Lakerber.
“It has made me realize that there is no replacement for giving people a chance to gain experience. Developing the right life skills to set up a solid foundation is a huge benefit in every facet of life.”
Abe’s career path, which began with her participation in the First Tee, has led her to now play on the LPGA Symetra Tour since 2018.
Thanks to the Astros Golf Foundation’s investment in First Tee, kids throughout the city will receive more direct access to First Tee’s character-building programs and the game of golf.
In turn, more First Tee alumni, like Dumes and Abe, will be further impacted by taking the skills learned through the programs and attributing them to everyday life.
