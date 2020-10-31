Gary Player celebrates 85th birthday by raising funds for Golf Fights Cancer

Gary Player will celebrate his 85th birthday on November 1st.

The legend and World Golf Hall of Famer – a 24-time winner on the PGA TOUR, including nine major championships – is using his milestone birthdate to encourage athletes, celebrities, brands and fans to donate to Golf Fights Cancer.

Fighting cancer and supporting cancer research has been one of Player’s core passions. He sadly lost his mother to cancer, his wife is currently battling cancer, and he has lost numerous other family members and friends to this disease.

“My birthday wish this year is to continue the fight against this terrible disease, and to further support the work being done around new research and treatment methods,” Player said. “Five members of my family have battled cancer, as well as millions and millions of families. This might be the most serious disease of our time.”

To show support, fans are encouraged to share their own birthday messages with Player and donate $8.50 in honor of his 85th birthday.

“My dream is that by the time my great-grandchildren reach their 85th birthdays like me,” Player said, “the world will have entirely new, cutting-edge ways to detreat and, ultimately, defeat cancer.”

Golf Fights Cancer is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that taps into the collective fundraising power of the entire golf community to raise funds for cancer-related organizations and families living with the disease. It was co-founded by PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan.

Specifically, GFC makes targeted donations for equipment, services, and/or amenities that make an immediate positive impact on treatment and the experience for both the patient and family. Founded in 2003, GFC has raised nearly $10 million to address unmet needs in the fight against cancer.