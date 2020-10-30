First Tee hosts annual auction to raise funds for character development programs

In a year of unexpected challenges, First Tee chapters are raising funds through a nationwide auction with Charitybuzz to support their character building programs. Through the auction, bidders have a chance to win items that give them access to some of the world’s most prestigious golf courses and other luxury experiences.

With live fundraising events and traditional practices made difficult in the wake of COVID-19, the fourth annual auction is helping our chapters raise funds that will enable them to keep running safe and socially distant programs that help kids build that strength of character to take on a lifetime of challenges and personal growth. Experiences and items for auction to benefit First Tee are live at Charitybuzz.com/FirstTee through Nov. 12 and include:

• Rounds of golf at TPC courses including TPC River Highlands , TPC Boston , TPC Sugarloaf , and TPC Jasna Polana

• Notable golf memorabilia including Tiger Woods Signed Buick Invitational Golf Bag and Rickie Fowler Signed PLAYERS Flag

• Dream golf trips to Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa , and more

“Our network of First Tee chapters have adjusted and remained committed to being a resource for youth, providing programs that empower and encourage them during a challenging year,” said Guy Garbarino, Chief Advancement Officer & Vice President, First Tee. “Proceeds from this auction will enable them to maintain safe programs and provide quality coaches who mentor and lift up our kids and teens.”

First Tee has partnered with Charitybuzz, an impact-driven marketplace, since 2017 to bring exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experiences to a community of high-net-worth bidders. Collectively, First Tee chapters from across the network have raised more than $1 million to-date through Charitybuzz.

First Tee is a youth development organization that enables kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges. By seamlessly integrating the game of golf with a life skills curriculum, First Tee creates active learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence and resilience that kids can carry to everything they do. These character education programs are offered at golf courses, schools and youth centers in all 50 states and at six international locations.